Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Analysis and In-depth Research

Sex reassignment surgery is a procedure to alter the physical appearance, function, and gender of a person from the existing sexual characteristics. Transgender people who undergo sex reassignment surgery are referred as transsexual. Sex reassignment surgery is performed on people with severe gender dysphoria. People with gender dysphoria are properly evaluated to be mentally healthy before surgery, which is determined by doing a mental health evaluation. People with gender dysphoria usually suffer through depression and anxiety of being not accepted by the society and due to having the gender that he or she does not feel comfortable with. After undergoing sex reassignment surgery, a person’s feelings of anxiety and depression are expected to reduce. Before the surgery, a patient is required to undergo hormone therapy, which is important because a person not only gets identified by his or her physical appearance, but also by the hormonal changes he or she undergoes.

A study published in NCBI in 2016 revealed that there were around 1 million reported adults suffering from gender dysphoria in the U.S. alone. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons statistics, over 3,250 sex reassignment surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2016, 19% higher than in 2015. Transition from male to female sex is preferred and is a rapidly increasing sex reassignment surgery, accounting for around 60% of the total sex reassignment surgeries. Nearly 1,876 surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2016 as compared to 1,380 in 2015; this shows rise in male to female surgical procedures.

Favorable government policies and global rise in awareness drive the global sex reassignment surgery market. Rise in prevalence of gender dysphoria in the last decade and access to sex reassignment surgical procedures are the other factors boosting market growth. There has been fourfold increase in the number of sex reassignment surgeries in the past few years owing to technological advancements primarily in the developed regions and increase in support by governments of the developing countries. However, high cost of surgery and lack of reimbursement policies in some developed countries is projected to hamper the growth of the global sex reassignment surgery market. Lack of awareness and unfavorable government policies in some developing and under-developed countries are also expected to restrain the market.

The global sex reassignment surgery market can be segmented based on gender transition type, end-user, and region. In terms of gender transition type, the market can be bifurcated into male to female and female to male. The male to female segment can be classified into facial, breast, and genitals. The female to male segment can be categorized into facial, chest, and genitals. Based on end-user, the global sex reassignment surgery market can be divided into hospitals & clinics and others.

In terms of region, the global sex reassignment surgery market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global market owing to favorable government policies and rise in awareness. Surge in social acceptance, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased access to surgeons are the other factors fuelling the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global sex reassignment surgery market due to increase in the number of people getting operated in Thailand owing to the low cost of sex reassignment surgeries. Moreover, gender change health care tourism is growing at a rapid pace in the region. Europe accounts for significant share of the global market due to increase in awareness and favorable government policies. Technological advancements is another factor propelling the market in the region.

Key players in the global sex reassignment surgery market are Rumer Cosmetic Surgery, TransGender Surgery Institute, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Chettawut Plastic Surgery Center, Yeson Voice Centre, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, and Bupa Cromwell Hospital.

