Sesame Seed Oil Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

The top 3 players (Wilmar International, Anhui Yanzhuang and Kadoya) in global market value was 19% in 2018, while the share of top 5 players (Wilmar International, Anhui Yanzhuang, Takemoto Oil & Fat Kadoya and Shandong Ruifu) was 25%.

The global Sesame Seed Oil market is valued at 3579.6 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4153.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sesame Seed Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Sesame Seed Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wilmar International

Anhui Yanzhuang

Kadoya

Shandong Ruifu

Lee Kum Kee

China Agri-Industries

Shandong Luhua Group

Shanghai Totole Food

BGG

Takemoto Oil & Fat

Henan Dingzhi

Kuki Sangyo

Flavor Full

Chee Seng Oil Factory

Thiagarajan Agro Products

Dipasa

Yamada Sesame Oil

Iwai Sesame Oil

Market Segment by Type, covers

White Sesame Oil

Black Sesame Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Other

