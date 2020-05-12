Service Procurement Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025 | SAP Fieldglass (US) Beeline (US) DCR Workforce (US) PRO Unlimited (US) PeopleFluent (US)

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Service Procurement Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
In 2017, the global Service Procurement market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Service Procurement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Procurement development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP Fieldglass (US)
Beeline (US)
DCR Workforce (US)
PRO Unlimited (US)
PeopleFluent (US)
Provade (US)
PIXID (France)
Upwork (US)
Field Nation (US)
WorkMarket (US)
Superior Group (US)
Enlighta (US)
TargetRecruit (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Contingent Workforce Management
Freelancer Management
Statement of Work Procurement
Services Governance and MSA Management
Analytics and Reporting
Resource Sourcing and Tracking
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer goods
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Service Procurement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Service Procurement development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Service Procurement are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
