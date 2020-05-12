Service Procurement Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025 | SAP Fieldglass (US) Beeline (US) DCR Workforce (US) PRO Unlimited (US) PeopleFluent (US)

In 2017, the global Service Procurement market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Service Procurement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Procurement development in United States, Europe and China.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=886881

The key players covered in this study

SAP Fieldglass (US)

Beeline (US)

DCR Workforce (US)

PRO Unlimited (US)

PeopleFluent (US)

Provade (US)

PIXID (France)

Upwork (US)

Field Nation (US)

WorkMarket (US)

Superior Group (US)

Enlighta (US)

TargetRecruit (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Statement of Work Procurement

Services Governance and MSA Management

Analytics and Reporting

Resource Sourcing and Tracking

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/886881/global-service-procurement-market

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Service Procurement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Service Procurement development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Service Procurement are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.