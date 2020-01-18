Service Integration and Management Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2023

Market Segmentation

By Solution

Technology Infrastructure Data Center Security Mobility Network Others (Include Business Process Services and Cloud Services) Application Development Testing Lifecycle Management Training and Support

Business Procurement Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Management Auditing and Invoicing Contract Management



By Industry

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Include Government, Life Sciences, and Healthcare)

The service integration and management market is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Cost reduction, value enhancement, and service quality enhancement leading to process efficiency are the major factors responsible for the high growth of the global service integration and management market. Improvement in service quality leads to smoother flow of end-to-end processes, which include maintaining coordination between the customer organization and service providers and enabling the customer organization to easily switch between the service providers, if needed, to ensure quality. This not only ensures consistent management of services and access to top-notch service technologies but also allows sharing of knowledge and continual improvement in services.

Insights on market segments

The service integration and management market is categorized into technology and business; of which, the business category is projected to witness higher growth during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing investments in governance strategies and procurement activities by many global players. Based on the organization type, large enterprises are expected to continue generating a larger share of the service integration and management revenues, as compared to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis on service, the service integration and management market has been categorized into consulting and implementation; assessment and advisory; and integration and automation. Among these, consulting and implementation services are expected to continue holding the largest share in the market in the coming years. Based on industry, the market is divided into telecom and IT; BFSI; retail and manufacturing; energy and utility; and transportation and logistics, out of which, the telecom and IT industry is expected to continue generating the largest revenue in the market in the coming years.

Europe is expected to continue remaining the largest service integration and management market

Europe is expected to continue being the largest service integration and management market in the forthcoming years, on account of the growing need of organizations to adapt their IT system infrastructure to the changing information services environment. Because of the increasing usage of SaaS and IaaS cloud services by the European companies, the demand for the service integration and management model is also growing in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, Mindtree Limited, Capgemini SE, and Atos SE.

