Service Delivery Automation (SDA) Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2024

Service delivery automation (SDA) is an umbrella concept where a series of human actions are automated by technologies in a business or IT process. SDA is basically an ability to complement legacy technologies with automated technologies that can simplify justifiable business cases and minimize disruption. SDA can be used to gather pertinent information in the websites, administer purchase orders and invoices, check for unusual patterns in transactions, administer databases and delete IDs & passwords among others. The primary objective of most IT departments is to automate 80% of the services so that the remaining 20% which are more complex and custom can be given the expertise and attention they deserve.

This automation of routine tasks such as configuration management and server provisioning can make the IT department more productive. Business process service delivery automation (BPSDA) encompass three different portions of the processes which are automation of inputs to a process and automation of the business process and automation of outputs from the process. Robotic process automation (RPA) is also a subset of BPSDA currently in operation. It is an automation which interacts with a computer-centric process and processes structured data. Benefits of service delivery automation include manpower released from mundane tasks can be transferred to higher value services such as analytics.

The primary driver for service delivery automation is the need to manage inbound documents in multiple formats and the need to scale up operations. Also, in an increasingly competitive market there are cost pressures are favorably driving the service delivery automation market. However, factors such as cost of maintaining and automating the software and scripts are incremental investments which is hindering the growth of service delivery automation market.

Furthermore, service delivery automation leads to reduction in full time equivalents (FTE) numbers which leads to consolidation of delivery centers which is further restraining the growth of service delivery automation market. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation are evolving which are expected to create growth opportunities for the growth of service delivery automation market. As SDA technologies are still in introductory phase, market is anticipated to experience substantial growth opportunities in the forecast period.