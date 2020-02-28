Server Management Software (SMS) Market 2019-2023: Key Findings, Regional Study, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Server Management Software Market Highlights:

Server management software market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various industry verticals. Rising demand among the end users for server management software solutions is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology, and increasing market for server management software across different industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, education and others is adding fuel to the growth of the server management software market.

Datadog, SolarWinds MSP, ManageEngine, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NEC Corporation, Super Micro Computer Inc. and BMC Software are some of the leading players in the market. Datadog has acquired Logmatic.io to add log management to its cloud monitoring platform in order to visualize logs to monitor and troubleshoot online services. The new integrated platform will simplify the monitoring of modern applications that often span clouds, containers, IoT and mobile devices. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Increasing focus on providing efficient server management software applications and growing demand for server management software from the small and medium enterprises are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market. The focus towards the promotion of adopting server management software applications and due to the convenience being provided to the consumers and growing trend of digitization, the growth of the global server management software market is anticipated.

The global Server Management Software Market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size and vertical. The vertical segment is further classified into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, education, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, energy & utilities and others. The BFSI and IT & telecommunication segments are expected to grow at the major growth during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for server monitoring software across various industry verticals and also the growing demand to maintain and manage the server management software applications is fueling the market growth. However, the lack of awareness and technical difficulties involved in server management and the complexities involved in server management processes are major factors that could hinder the growth of global server management software market.

Major Key Players:

Datadog (U.S.)

SolarWinds MSP (Canada)

ManageEngine (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (U.S.)

Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.)

BMC Software (U.S.)

Central Solutions (U.S.)

Server Density (UK)

Percona (U.S.)

Infrascale (U.S.)

Adaxes (U.S.)

Segments:

The global server management software market is segmented by deployment, organization size and vertical. Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, education, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, energy & utilities and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global server management software market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of server management software applications across various industry verticals.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Government Bodies

Server Management Software solution vendors

Server Management Software platform providers

Information Technology (IT) developers

Third-party vendors

Consulting service providers

Telecom operators

Internet service providers

Technology providers

System integrators

Cloud service providers

