Server Chassis Market 2019: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

A server chassis is a metal structure that is used to house or physically assemble servers in various different form factors. A server chassis makes it possible to put multiple servers and other storage and peripheral equipment in a single physical body. A server chassis can also be called a server casing or server case.
The market for Server Chassis is fragmented with players such as Advantech,, Logic Case, Intel Corporation, AIC, Supermicro, IStarUSA Group, Chenbro, Roswill, In Win, One Chassis Technology, Chun Long Technology, Cisco, Yeong Yang, etc.
In recent years, more and more customers need manufacturers to customize special products, including chips, SSDs, racks, refrigeration, etc., which is a big challenge for manufacturers in the low-end market. Due to the low entry barriers in the server chassis market, it will be a huge threat to some manufacturers who occupy a large market share. More and more manufacturers that have previously served in the low-end market are also seeking more business cooperation and improving the quality of their products. If large manufacturers do not innovate in time, update their products and upgrade their services will lose their loyal customers. In addition, more and more large companies are entering the market. For example, Huawei, these large companies with mature production lines and sufficient capital flows to enter the market are also big competition for other companies. With the further development and maturity of the cloud computing market, users’ requirements for servers will also increase, which will inevitably stimulate more server replacement, and will also be a huge challenge for the server chassis market.
The global Server Chassis market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Server Chassis volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Server Chassis market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Advantech
Logic Case
Intel Corporation
AIC
Supermicro
IStarUSA Group
Chenbro
Roswill
In Win
One Chassis Technology
Chun Long Technology
Cisco
Yeong Yang
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
1U
2U
3U
4U
Others
Segment by Application
SME
Large enterprise
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Server Chassis Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Server Chassis Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Server Chassis Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Server Chassis Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Server Chassis Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Server Chassis Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Server Chassis Business
Chapter Eight: Server Chassis Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Server Chassis Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
