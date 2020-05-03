Server Chasis Market : Industry Analysis With Thermaltake Technology, In Win Development Inc., NORCO Technologies, Cisco, Advantech, Kontron, Rosewill, Inc., Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd., SilverStone Technology, Ablecom UK

A strong research methodology used in this server chassis market report consists of data models that include Market Overview and Guide, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. We bring most relevant, unique, and creditable global market research report to our valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. The server chassis market report is generated with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations which is conducted through social and opinion research.

The server chassis is a structure that used for housing various components such as motherboards, random access memory, and also hold the drives. The ability to keep server inside a cabinet which provides an extra layer of protection which further help in protecting server from pests, dust, climates, accidents and much more. This server chassis are available in different forms such as 1U systems typically support one or two CPUs, one or two riser cards, two or three expansion slots, and usually up to four IDE, SATA, or SCSI drives. 2U chassis, meanwhile, routinely add support for up to six or eight hard disks. Most 4U systems support up to four CPUs, eight or more hard drives, and six or more PCI/E expansion slots. The server chassis offer a wide range of applications for commercial and personal use and others. Hence, global server chassis market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Server Chassis Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in Server Chassis are Cisco system, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd, Norco technology, Inc., thermaltake technology co., ltd, Rosewill, Inc., Kontron S&T AG, In win development,Inc. Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd., Mootek technologies, Silverstone technologies Co., Ltd, Ablecom Technology Inc. , and among others.

Recent developments:

In October 2018, Equus Computer system, Inc. had launched new G1460 1U 4xGPU server chassis; it is coordinate with RDMA applications and AI neural system outstanding burdens. This GPU stage offers higher execution, diminished rack space prerequisites and lower control utilization

In September 2018, CP technologies, Inc. had launched new HPC M5U-22 server chassis for harsh military and industrial environments. This system is equipped with the new Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs. And provides 4 3.5 drive bays, a slim slot fed optical drive, 2 USB 2.0 ports, up to 1TB of RAM and can be run Windows 10, Windows 7 Pro as well as other 32 and 64 bit operating systems.

In July 2017, Advantech Co., Ltd had launched a Broad Selection of Rack mount GPU Servers from 1U to 4U. These server series are powered by dual Intel Xeon scalable processors and each of these highly scalable GPU-optimized servers support up to 5 NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPUs.

Segmentation: Global Server Chassis Market

Global server chassis is segmented into following notable segments which are type, forms, application and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into five notable segments such as 1U server chassis, 2U server chassis, 3U server chassis, 4U server chassis, and others. In 2018, 2U server chassis segment is likely to dominate market growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In July 2017, the Cisco system, Inc. had introduced the two B new brands Cisco UCS -Series M5 blade servers and Cisco UCS B200 M5, which includes eight blade chassis slots. The server provides facility of managing 4 CPUs, 48 DIMMS and 4 GPUs which is ideal for managing huge amount of workloads that further provide advantage in power saving.

On the basis of forms type, the market is segmented into rack mount and pedestal. In 2018, rack mount is likely to dominate market growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In July 2017, In July, the cisco system, Inc. announced a new generation servers and software named as M5. The M5 generation of servers include: Cisco UCS B200 M5 Blade Server, Cisco UCS B480 M5 Blade Server, Cisco UCS C220 M5 Rack Server, Cisco UCS C240 M5 Rack Server and Cisco UCS C480 M5 Rack Server.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into personal use, commercial use and others. In 2018, commercial use market is likely to dominate market growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In June 2017, Advantech Co., Ltd had launched NVMe servers and storage solutions for 1U to 4U for high performance storage applications. Advantech’s HPC-8000 series chassis feature hot-swappable NVMe SSD, SAS 12Gb/s and SATA HDD.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales, distributors, and others. In 2018, distributors are likely to dominate market growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In December 2017, the thermaltake technology co., ltd. company had launched New Level 20 MT ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis and Level 20 GT ARGB Full Tower Chassis. This new chassis are constructed with an enlarged side panel window that help IT operator to see internal components.

