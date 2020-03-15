Serious Game Market Future Outlook and Demand to 2025 – IBM, Microsoft, Cisco, Nintendo, Revelian, Tata Interactive Systems, and ARA

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Serious Game Market 2018 Global Industry Research report provides in depth analysis by using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

The Global Serious Game Market is accounted for $3221.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $15986.95 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing need for user engagement across enterprises, growth in handling of mobile-based educational games and development in learning outcomes are boosting the market growth. However, lack of awareness and improper game design could are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Serious games are digital applications planned for education with fun. The primary function of serious games is to give knowledge, train, inform, memorize, and teach end users, rather than mere entertainment. It also helps students to learn with fun as it bridges gap between hypothesis and sensible. Serious games are also used in inspection, technical training, competency evaluation, fault finding & rectification, and other applications. It enables advertisers to optimize brand awareness by rising interest of message, target more audience, and make additional traffic to their websites.

Analysis of Serious Game Market Key Manufacturers:

Applied Research Associate Inc., BreakAway Games, Ccs Digital Education, Cisco Systems Inc., Designing Digitally Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp, Nintendo Co. Ltd. and Serious Game International, Revelian, Diginext and Tata Interactive Systems.

The serious game market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Based on application, Simulation Training segment is held steady growth during the predicted period due to simulation allows trainees to purposely undertake high-risk performance or procedural tasks within a safe environment without dangerous implications. By geography, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the market due to high population and countries such as China being the major consumer of learning games and tools.

Platforms Covered:

Web-Based

PC-Based

Mobile-Based

Hand-Held

This report focuses on the global Serious Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serious Game development in United States, Europe and China.

Verticals Covered:

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Government

Energy

Education

Corporate

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Other Verticals

End Users Covered:

Enterprise

Consumer

Applications Covered:

Advertising & Marketing

Emergency Services

Human Resources

Product Development

Research & Planning

Sales

Simulation Training

Support

Other Applications

