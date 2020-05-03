Sericin Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018-2026

Sericin Market Insights

Growing demand for Sericin among end users

Sericin is basically a protein obtained from cocoons as a part of the refining process. Sericin can be classified into three different forms by their solubility namely Sericin A, Sericin B, Sericin C. Various scientists have classified sericin of cocoon shell into two different types. a-sericin and ß-sericin. The cocoon shell is made of a-sericin while the inner part of the cocoon is made of of ß-sericin. The Solubility of a-sericin is higher in hot water than that of ß-sericin. However, Silk sericin is considered a waste of the silkworm, but its market is growing enormously. It is widely used in food industry, pharmaceuticals, molecular biology, cosmetics, and textile industry. Sericin also used for dietary intakes where it helps to reduce the level of serum cholesterols and triglyceride besides it shows antioxidant quality by restraining tyrosinase enzyme. The nutritive quality of sericin is used in countries such as China and Japan. In global market sericin is used for cosmetic industry, textiles, and pharmaceutical industry but, for food industry its use is limited. Sericin is a special protein its rate of production is high in India from which most goes for waste, which can be utilized in food industries. The aim of this article to highlight benefits of sericin and how we can use it for food industry and dietary supplements for health benefits.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3248

Global market of Sericin is likely to increase in India during forecast period

According to recent statistics for silk market, India is the second largest producer of silk in the world. The global market of sericin is increasing because of its large use in industry such as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and others Silk fiber is made of two types of proteins fibroin and sericin. In which Sericin is about 20-30 percent of total cocoon weight. It is determined that out of about 1 million tons of cocoons produced worldwide. In that nearly 4500000 tons of dry cocoons are generated, that have almost 50000 tons of recoverable sericin. india is estimated to produce 1600 tons so, about 250-300 tons of sericin per year . If this sericin protein is recycled, it would be a significant economic growth for india. Recently studies have shown that sericin have potential to use for cancer drugs, blood thinners, and cell culture additives. These developments can be found in countries such as Italy, USA, China, Austria, Japan and Romania. In future, these countries are likely to have more advanced solutions from sericin for health benefits.

Sericin’s worldwide application is likely to grow in upcoming years

Sericin can be used as an adsorbent for removing acidic dyes and other anionic dyes from water. It is also used as a wound dressing/wound care material because Silk sericin membranes are good bandage materials and the film has adequate flexibility and tensile strength. It also has used in the eye care industry as raw material for making contact lenses. In the health care industry, it is used in medicines for improving digestion and curing digestive system. In Skincare segment, it is mainly used to improve skin elasticity, anti-wrinkle, and anti-aging effect. Moisturizing & cleansing properties, and UV protection effect. On the other hand, silk sericin is considered a waste of, but it has extensive application in world market.

Increased health conscious consumers is likely to boost Sericin market

The sericin market can be segmented into end users, forms, packing types and nature. By the end users, sericin market can be categorized into medical, food industry, pharmaceuticals, molecular biology, cosmetics, and textile industry. The sericin market can be segmented in a different forms of sericin such as powder, liquid solid and gaseous form. In packaging type segment sericin is packed in bottle, bulk and tetra packaging. Nature of sericin segmented into organic and conventional. Sericin offers benefits to end users such as moisturizing, non-irritant, nourishing, preservative-free protections, wound repairing, shine / radiance, silky feel, smoothness, softness, strengthening, and substantivity. Geographically, the global market for Sericin can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3248

Leading companies is focused on developing organic Sericin

The global market for Sericin is comprises of several developers who are primarily converging on organic Sericin mainly for cosmetics market to suit their consumers need. Some key market participants are Seidecosa Skincare India Pvt. Ltd., Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc., DSM, LANXESS, Seiren, Xinyuan, NBC, Aotesi, Dadilan, Xintiansi, Immuno-Biological Laboratories Co,Ltd. Huzhou Xintiansi Bio-tech Co., Ltd. silk energy biology and tech, in-cosmetics global and others. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the sericin market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for. The research report provides analysis and information according to Sericin market segmented into end users, forms, packing types and nature

The Sericin report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sericin Market Segments.

Sericin Market Dynamics

Sericin Market Size

Supply & Demand of

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Sericin Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain for Sericin. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of topic. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size. in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments of

Competitive landscape of market

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.factmr.com/report/3248/sericin-market

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/