Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market Opportunity, Growth, Segmentation, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

As information technology networks continue to evolve, powerful microprocessors and multimedia appliances requiring vast bandwidths are pushing the limits of data transfer and system performance. Traditional methods of increasing system performance such as increasing frequency, pipelining transactions, and widening bus interface created several design issues leading to the demand for serializer/ deserializer (SerDes).

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52599

A serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) is defined as an integrated device or a circuit used to convert system on chip (SOC) data into serialized data, and is used as an output over a fast moving electrical interface. It also helps in converting high speed serial input data into data organized by the system on chip (SOC). Multiple serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) interfaces are being stacked into a single package. SerDes usually comprises clock multiplier unit, lanes, and a physical coding sub block.

A clock multiplier unit handles transmitter clocking and peripheral of the serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market. The lanes are used to handle all outputs and inputs from the serial interface. A serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) peripheral can have either two or four lanes. A physical coding sub block is responsible for translating data from the parallel interface. Serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market helps in transfer of data between two points by reducing the number of data paths, and the number of connecting pins or wires required.

Thus serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) helps in transferring data faster and saving bandwidth at the same time. Currently, serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) devices are available in several architectures including parallel clock, embedded clock, 8b/10b SerDes, and bit interleaved. Serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) devices are being used in telecommunication as well as storage system applications including Ethernet, SONET, fiber channel, and many more.

As the amount of data being generated continues to rise, there is a growing need for higher data rates and its transfer, leading to the growth of next generation SerDes. End users currently demand faster data connection in order to download and stream HD movies, as well as seamlessly share huge databases without any issues, thereby driving serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market. Also, growing interest among end-users in the adoption of 5G technology is playing an important role in the growth of the serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market. There continues to be growing adoption of faster serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market for more efficient data centers.