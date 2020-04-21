Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2026

The comprehensive report here accumulates different perspectives having a place with the global Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Marketwhich verbalizes the overarching day records and fate exposures with respect to the dynamic powers at play. The prime intention in the examination report is to offer the endorser to make accessible the useful actualities and realities. The quantifiable and experimenting with illuminations at the back of the exam separated from executes certainties on inconveniences, for instance, drivers, limitations and projections to gage the postponed impact of the global Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market through the move of the expressed forecast duration the examination record mentions.

As information technology networks continue to evolve, powerful microprocessors and multimedia appliances requiring vast bandwidths are pushing the limits of data transfer and system performance. Traditional methods of increasing system performance such as increasing frequency, pipelining transactions, and widening bus interface created several design issues leading to the demand for serializer/ deserializer (SerDes). A serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) is defined as an integrated device or a circuit used to convert system on chip (SOC) data into serialized data, and is used as an output over a fast moving electrical interface. It also helps in converting high speed serial input data into data organized by the system on chip (SOC). Multiple serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) interfaces are being stacked into a single package. SerDes usually comprises clock multiplier unit, lanes, and a physical coding sub block.

A clock multiplier unit handles transmitter clocking and peripheral of the serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market. The lanes are used to handle all outputs and inputs from the serial interface. A serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) peripheral can have either two or four lanes. A physical coding sub block is responsible for translating data from the parallel interface. Serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market helps in transfer of data between two points by reducing the number of data paths, and the number of connecting pins or wires required. Thus serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) helps in transferring data faster and saving bandwidth at the same time. Currently, serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) devices are available in several architectures including parallel clock, embedded clock, 8b/10b SerDes, and bit interleaved. Serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) devices are being used in telecommunication as well as storage system applications including Ethernet, SONET, fiber channel, and many more.

As the amount of data being generated continues to rise, there is a growing need for higher data rates and its transfer, leading to the growth of next generation SerDes. End users currently demand faster data connection in order to download and stream HD movies, as well as seamlessly share huge databases without any issues, thereby driving serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market. Also, growing interest among end-users in the adoption of 5G technology is playing an important role in the growth of the serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market. There continues to be growing adoption of faster serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market for more efficient data centers.

The global serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market can be segmented based on product type, enterprise size, application, end use industry and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into standalone serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) and serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) IP core. Based on application, the serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market can be bifurcated into research centers, telecommunication, consumer electronics, data center, and others. In terms of enterprise size, the global serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market can be bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium size enterprises (SMEs). In terms of end use industry, the market can be segregated into automotive, telecom & IT, aerospace, military and defense, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. In terms of region, the global serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market include Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Credo Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Inc., Rambus, Honeywell International Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation and many more. These companies invest considerably in research and development in order to incorporate new technologies and develop new products to gain market share. Additionally, these companies engage in strategic partnerships with local players to expand their presence and gain market share in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

