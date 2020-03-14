SerDes Market 2019 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2025

SerDes Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest report reveals that the global SerDes market will surge at a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025 and reach a valuation of USD 958.3 Mn. Integration of advanced communication technologies in industry vertical such as automotive, consumer electronics, and IT and telecom has reflected favorably on the global SerDes market. Moreover, development of infrastructure that supports high-speed communication has broadened the application spectrum of SerDes.

Demand for SerDes chips is on the rise owing to growth of data centers and increase quantum computing activities. SerDes enables transmission of the data at a faster rate, which also is cost-effective. Market players are likely to find lucrative growth opportunities as next-generation communication technologies such as 5G gain momentum.

Global SerDes Market: Competitive Landscape

Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Broadcom, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Rambus, Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corp. and ROHM Semiconductor are among the top-ranked market players

Global SerDes Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report includes an exhaustive segmental analysis of the market based on product, application and end users. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into SerDes IP core and stand-alone SerDes. The SerDes IP core segment commands the largest market share in terms of value. In addition, the segment stood at a market valuation of USD 189.4 Mn in 2018. Meanwhile, the stand-alone SerDes segment is likely to capture a relatively higher CAGR over 2025. Based on application, the market has been segmented into 5G wireless infrastructure, vehicle infotainment, data center, ADAS and others. The data center segment makes the largest contribution, in terms of revenue. The segment is likely to retain its top position over the forecast period. The 5G segment is also likely to emerge as highly attractive segment in the foreseeable future. During the forecast period, the 5G segment is expected to witness 70.34% CAGR. SerDes plays a vital role in the development of 5G wireless networking infrastructure. 5G is a highly anticipated technology that offers ultra-low latency and a high bandwidth. 5G is far more robust as compared to conventional communication technology and thereby holds tremendous potentials. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, IT and telecom and others. In terms of value, the IT and telecom segment accounts for a sizable market share. In modern telecommunication and computer systems, it is important to serialize and deserialize data stream as parallel communications and serial communications are often used simultaneously.

Global SerDes Market: Regional Outlook

In the report, the market has been covered across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, North America and Africa. APAC is expected to spearhead the global SerDes market during the forecast period (2018-2025). Currently, the market in the region is valued at over USD 120 Mn and is likely to post an impressive growth rate beyond 2019. Presence of prominent SerDes chip manufacturers in APAC partly supports the growth of the market. APAC is a major manufacturing hub of SerDes. Countries such as China and Taiwan account for a significant percentage of the global supply at the same time have a strong domestic demand. India, Japan and South Korea also make a considerable contribution to the market’s growth in the region. Many of these countries are witnessing a major upgradation of their communication infrastructure, which is creating lucrative opportunities for market players operating in the region. Meanwhile, North America is also expected to present attractive opportunities to market players in the near future. During the assessment period, the market in North America is set to surge at 16.74%. Factors such as rising popularity of IoT applications, increased quantum computing activities and need for high-speed data transmission in data centers are driving the SerDes market in North America.

