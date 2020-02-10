SerDes for Automotive Market anticipated to find greater acceptance 2023 by Top Key Players – Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor, NXP

SerDes for Automotive Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2023, from 140 million US$ in 2017.

SerDes for Automotive Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

The SerDes for Automotive Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Avago (Broadcom), ROHM Semiconductor, Cypress, Intesil (Renesas), Semtech, Inova Semiconductors

A SerDes (Serializer/ Desrializer) is a device used to transmit and receive data over the serial link. The SerDes can be either a stand-alone device or, in most cases, an IP core integrated into a serial bus controller or an ASIC. In essence, a SerDes is a serial transceiver which converts parallel data into a serial data stream on the transmitter side and converts the serial data back to parallel on the receiver side. SerDes technology is enabling transformation across the electronics industry, from datacenter communication throughput to low-power automotive applications.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Market Segment by Type, covers

16-Bit and Less

16 to 32 Bit

Above 32 Bit



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

