Septicaemia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Septicemia, also known as bacteremia or blood poisoning, is characterized by bacterial blood infection. Septicemia occurs as a result of bacterial infection elsewhere in the body, which enters in the bloodstream.

Some common infections that lead to septicemia are urinary tract infections, lung infections, infections in the abdominal area, and kidney infections. The symptoms associated with this disease are fever, nausea and vomiting, reduced urine volume, shock rapid heart rate, very fast respiration, and chills.

Septicemia can lead to severe complications like sepsis, septic shock, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. ContraFect Corporation is in the process of developing Exebacase as a protein which acts as a cell wall modulator for the treatment of septicemia.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

