Sepsis Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Sepsis refers to inflammation throughout the body, as a result of immune response to fight an infection. Severe cases of sepsis can lead to septic shock. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one million people suffer from sepsis each year.

Pneumonia, abdominal, kidney, and bloodstream infections are more likely to cause sepsis. Exposure to invasive devices, young children, seniors, intensive care unit (ICU) patients and people with weaker immune systems are at higher risk of developing sepsis.

Sepsis can be treated by antibiotics, vasoactive medications, corticosteroids, and painkillers. Asahi Kasei Pharma, a subsidiary Asahi Kasei Pharma America Corp. is in the process of developing ART-123, for the treatment of severe sepsis with coagulopathy. Novimmune SA and INOTREM S.A. are also involved in sepsis pipeline.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

