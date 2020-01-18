Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2024

Sepsis can be defined as the body’s reaction to the fungal, bacterial, viral, or parasitic infection, which may further lead to systemic inflammatory reaction and organ dysfunction or organ failure. Depending on severity of infection, sepsis is classified into three types: sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock. Severe sepsis is associated with organ dysfunction and acute alteration in mental status, while septic shock is defined as severe sepsis with signs of abnormalities in cellular metabolism and dangerously low blood pressure and organ dysfunction, which is considered to be medical emergency. Sepsis is one of the most common causes of death in hospitalized patients.

According to data revealed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sepsis affects around 800,000 people in the U.S. each year and it is the ninth leading cause of disease-related deaths in North America. Death can be as a result of hypotension, organ failure, high heart rate, and extreme body temperatures or due to a combination of these. Sepsis affects different populations in different manner according to race, age, severity of infection, ethnicity, etc. It is more common in the elderly and infants. According to UNICEF and WHO report (2012), severe cord sepsis was one of the top three causes of newborn death worldwide, causing 13% neonatal deaths.

Major factors driving the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market are rising prevalence of different antibiotic resistant bacterial strains, aging population, increasing health care awareness and health care expenditure. Furthermore, rising number of surgical procedures and increase in the number of product approvals for diagnosis of sepsis are expected to support the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market in the near future. High incidence of hospital acquired infection is the major factor accelerating the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2011), approximately 1.7 million HAIs from all types of bacteria combined are reported in the U.S. each year. In addition, according to the ECDC estimates, around 4.1 million patients were diagnosed with HAI in Europe (including 30 nations) in 2013. However, lack of standard protocols and shortage of skilled staff in developing countries is hampering growth of the sepsis diagnostics market.

The global sepsis diagnostics market has been segmented based on technology, product, pathogen type, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market has been segmented into molecular diagnostics, microbiology, immunoassay, and flow cytometry. The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Increasing need of quick and accurate results and technological advances in molecular diagnostics field are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global sepsis diagnostics market has been divided into instruments, assay and reagents, software, and others. The assays and reagents segment is expected to dominate the global sepsis diagnostics market in terms of revenue in the near future. High share of the segment is attributed to increasing usage of assays, along with rising number of product approvals for marketing and commercialization globally.

In terms of pathogen type, the global sepsis diagnostics market has been segmented into bacterial sepsis, viral sepsis, fungal sepsis, and others. The bacterial sepsis segment dominated the global sepsis diagnostics market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in cases of bacteria caused hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and urinary tract infection is attributed to the highest share of the segment. Based on end-user, the global sepsis diagnostics market has been segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, outpatient surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and pathology laboratory.

In terms of region, the global sepsis diagnostics market has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global sepsis diagnostics market in terms of revenue, while Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of volume. Increasing cases of neonatal umbilical cord sepsis in India, Pakistan, and China are creating significant opportunities in the sepsis diagnostics market in APAC. According to a study by Mullany et al., Nepal revealed 16% prevalence of cord infection, also around six percent, 0.521 million deaths occurred in five countries of India, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan and China in the year of 2008.

Key players in the global sepsis diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Cepheid, T2 Biosystems, Inc., Roche Diagnostics Limited, and Bruker.

