Sepsis Diagnostics Market Reaching at US$ 613.9 Million by 2023 Growing at 9.1% CAGR – Study by Microbiology, Immunoassays and Molecular Diagnostics

New study on sepsis diagnostic market drominated by microbiology, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. Geographically, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

The global sepsis diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 613.9 Million by 2023 from USD 396.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1% during forecast period. Factors such as rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe, increasing geriatric population, growing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness, and high incidence of hospital-acquired infections are expected to drive demand for sepsis diagnosis during study period.

Geographically, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period d ue to the high prevalence of sepsis, increasing number of surgical procedures, growing number of clinical studies, and developing healthcare infrastructure in this region.

“The blood culture media segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.”

Sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into microbiology, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. In 2017, the microbiology segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostic market. This share can be attributed to the low cost of microbiology techniques and the wide use of blood culture methods for the diagnosis of sepsis.

Global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, by technology, by end user, and by region. The product segments of the global sepsis diagnostics market are Assays and Reagents, blood culture media, instruments, and others. Technology based segmentation of the global sepsis diagnostics market is further classified into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, and Immunoassays.

The major players of sepsis diagnostics market are bioMérieux (France), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany).

Sepsis diagnostics market research report has focused on various levels of analysis—market ranking analysis of top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the sepsis diagnostics market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The sepsis diagnostic market is categorized into two segments, namely, conventional diagnostics and automated diagnostics. The automated diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Accurate detection of positive blood cultures, quick turnaround time, and reduced risk of contamination is contributing to the growth of this segment.

