Sensors Markets: A Global Outlook

Summary
Sensors have become indispensable in many industries because they provide vital information about parameters that include temperature, position, chemistry, pressure, force and load, and flow and level, and thus affect products, processes and systems. As technological advances in electronic control systems increase the efficiency of sensors, users are calling for advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization and communication capability. The sensor industry is robust and is expected to experience sound growth during the five-year forecast period.
Advances in micromachining have made it possible to produce micron-sized devices on a silicon wafer-a process that is very attractive for large-volume applications using mass production processes. This technology is particularly important in the sensor market since silicon has been shown as a very good material for use in sensors.
Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3096689
In the near future, the manufacturing costs and power consumption of wireless sensors will decrease, and wireless sensors will be fully integrated into wireless networks, replacing hardwired configurations. A broad spectrum of wireless communications hardware and software is already available, and the communication industry is the largest consumer of this technology, primarily in mobile phones and base stations. Fiber optic sensors will also play a role in networks and communications.
Magnetic field sensors will play a role in magnetic storage media and customer terminals. Photodetectors for local area networks (LANs) will also see growth in regional, municipal and longdistance network applications. Nanotechnology, which involves manipulating and harnessing chemical reactions and molecular processes of living cells in designs aimed at specific technological functions, will experience strong growth within the sensor market, especially for chemical detection.
Among the industrial sensor segments, pressure, force and load, and level sensors will experience strong growth. Image sensors will experience the highest growth because of their increased use in smartphones and many other portable devices. Biosensors and chemical sensors will also experience growth in the wake of terrorist threats to key industrial facilities such as chemical plants and due to increased use in medical applications.
Small companies account for the majority of companies within the sensor manufacturing business. Most companies pursue a focused strategy, but competitive and technological pressures are leading to consolidation and increasing concentration. However, the semiconductor industry is attempting to recapture its intensive capital investment by developing sensor solutions to address large-scale highvolume consumer-related applications. This will allow specialized industrial sensor manufacturers time to develop strategies for dealing with the competition. There are also opportunities for new entrants into the business, especially in MEMS. Further, companies with valuable intellectual property and strong customer bases make attractive acquisition candidates.
Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/sensors-markets-a-global-outlook
Report Scope:
The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of the sensor industry, with the scope limited to reports published by BCC Research during the year 2017 and 2018. This report covers only conventional sensors such as pressure, temperature, level, flow and position sensors, and excludes unconventional sensors such as pointing sensors used in touch screens and touch-pads, barcode readers and radio frequency identification (RFID) readers; remote readout and intelligent power meters; gas and water meters; and remote readout heat meters. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by BCC Research and is thus not exhaustive.
Report Includes:
– 53 data tables
– An overview of global outlook and sensors market analysis
– Detailed description of conventional sensors such as pressure, temperature, level, flow and position sensors and description of their potential applications
– Information on radar and radar sensors and description of their properties and advantages
– Identification of segments with high growth potential and discussion of future prospects
– Examination of key trends related to types, applications and regional factors that shape and influence the overall sensors industry
– Insights into government initiatives for smart industrialization in developing economies
– Profiles of major players in the industry including Ametek Inc., Delphi Corp., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Panasonic Electric Works and Philips Photonics
Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3096689
Companies Mentioned:
AB ELECTRONIK
ACCEL AB
ALEPH AMERICA
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
ALPHASENSE LTD.
ALPS ELECTRIC CO. LTD.
AMERICAN ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS, INC.
AMERICAN SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
AMETEK INC.
ams AG
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
APPLIED TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATES
APTINA IMAGING CORP.
ATI INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
AUTOLIV INC.
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
BANNER ENGINEERING CORP.
BAUMER HOLDINGS AG
BeBOP SENSORS INC.
BEI SENSORS
BINSFELD ENGINEERING, INC.
BOKAM ENGINEERING, INC.
BOONTON ELECTRONICS CORP.
BORGWARNER BERU SYSTEMS GMBH
Bosch Sensortec GmbH
BOURNS SENSORS GMBH
CAMBRIDGE CMOS SENSORS LTD.
CASCO PRODUCTS CORP.
CITY TECHNOLOGY LTD.
COGNEX CORP.
COLIBRYS SA
COMUS INTERNATIONAL BVBA
CONAX TECHNOLOGIES
CONTELEC AG
CONTI TEMIC MICROELECTRONIC GMBH
CONTINENTAL AG
COOPER INSTRUMENTS & SYSTEMS
CTS CORP.
CUSTOM SENSORS & TECHNOLOGIES (CST)
CYBEROPTICS CORP.
CYNERGY 3 COMPONENTS LTD.
D&R TECHNOLOGY LLC
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC
DELPHI CORP.
DENSO CORP.
DER EE ELECTRICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD.
DRAEGER SAFETY INC.
E.S.I. ENVIRONMENTAL SENSORS INC.
E2V TECHNOLOGIES PLC
ELECTRICFIL AUTOMOTIVE
ELECTRO-SENSORS, INC.
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
EMERSON PROCESS MANAGEMENT
ENDRESS+HAUSER INSTRUMENTS INTERNATIONAL AG
EPCOS AG
EXERGEN CORP.
FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
FIGARO ENGINEERING INC.
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB
FIRST SENSOR AG
FISO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS, INC.
FLINTEC GMBH
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
FLOW TECHNOLOGY, INC.
FLOWLINE, INC.
FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
GALAXYCORE, INC.
GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL
GEMS SENSORS & CONTROLS
GEORGE FISCHER CORP.
GPIXEL INC.
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK
HAMLIN ELECTRONICS
HANS TURCK GMBH & CO. KG
HEIDENHAIN CORP.
HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.
HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS
HONEYWELL SENSING & CONTROLS
I.G. BAUERHIN GmbH
IDEX ASA
IFM ELECTRONIC GMBH
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
INNOVATIVE SENSOR TECHNOLOGY IST AG
INTEGRATED SENSING SYSTEMS, INC.
INTERFACE, INC.
INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.
INTERNATIONAL SENSOR TECHNOLOGY
INTERSEMA SENSORIC SA
INVENSENSE
InVisage Technologies, Inc.
IR-TEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.
ISORG
J-TEC ASSOCIATES, INC.
JEWELL INSTRUMENTS LLC
JOHNSON CONTROLS INC.
JUMO GMBH & CO. KG
KAVILCO
KEIHIN CORP.
KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS, INC.
KEYENCE CORP.
KIONIX, INC.
KISTLER INSTRUMENTE GMBH
LEDDARTECH INC.
LITTELFUSE, INC.
LORD MICROSTRAIN SENSING SYSTEMS
LTI HOLDING GmbH & CO. KG
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
MAXIMA TECHNOLOGIES
MEASUREMENT SPECIALITIES, INC.
MEGGITT SENSING SYSTEMS
MELEXIS MICROELECTRONIC SYSTEMS
MEMSIC, INC.
METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.
MICROE SYSTEMS, INC.
MICRON OPTICS, INC.
MICRONAS SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING AG
MicroStrain, Inc.
MIDORI PRECISIONS CO. LTD.
MINDA STONERIDGE INSTRUMENTS LTD.
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP.
MOOG CROSSBOW
MOTION SENSORS, INC.
MRU INSTRUMENT, INC.
MTS SYSTEMS CORP.
Murata Electronics Oy
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.
NEOPTIX INC.
NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA
NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD.
NIDEC ELESYS AMERICAS CORP.
NIPPON ALEPH CORP.
NIPPON CERAMIC CO. LTD.
NONIN MEDICAL, INC.
NOVA BIOMEDICAL CORP.
NOVOTECHNIK U.S. INC.
NP PHOTONICS, INC.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
NXP USA INC.
OCEAN OPTICS, INC.
OMRON CORP.
OMRON SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ONCQUE CORP.
OPSENS INC.
OPTEK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
OPTEX CO. LTD.
Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH
PANASONIC ELECTRIC WORKS
PCB PIEZOTRONICS, INC.
PEPPERL+FUCHS
PHILIPS PHOTONICS
PIXART IMAGING INC.
PIXELPLUS CO. LTD.
PLK TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.
PREH GMBH
PROXIMION AB
PROXIMITY CONTROLS
QUALTRÉ, INC.
RAE SYSTEMS, INC.
RAYTEK CORP.
RDP ELECTROSENSE INC.
RFMICRON, INC.
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
ROSEMOUNT INC.
SCHRADER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SENSANT CORP.
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES BV
SENSEAIR AB
SENSEOR SAS
SENSIRION AG
SENSITEC GmbH
SENSONAR TECHNOLOGIES AS
SENSOR SCIENTIFIC, INC.
SENSORMATE AG
SENSORNET LTD.
SGX SENSORTECH LTD.
SHANGHAI NICERA SENSOR CO. LTD.
SHANGHAI TM AUTOMATION INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD.
SICK AG
SIEMENS MILLTRONICS PROCESS INSTRUMENTS INC.
SILICON MICROSTRUCTURES, INC.
SILICON SENSING SYSTEMS LTD.
SMART SENSORS AND TRANSDUCERS LTD.
SMITHS DETECTION INC.
SSI TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
STANDEX ELECTRONICS, INC.
STANDEX-MEDER ELECTRONICS
STMICROELECTRONICS
STONERIDGE, INC.
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
TACTUAL LABS CO.
TAKATA CORP.
TAMAGAWA SEIKI CO. LTD.
TDK-EPC CORP.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
TEKSCAN, INC.
TELEDYNE MONITOR LABS INC.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.
THERM-O-DISC INC.
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
TRANSDUCER TECHNIQUES, LLC
TT ELECTRONICS PLC
Turck Inc.
VALEO SA
VARIOHM EUROSENSOR LTD.
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP
VISTEON CORP.
WABASH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
WATLOW ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.
XENSOR CORP.
ZEPHYR TECHNOLOGY CORP.
ZF TRW AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS CORP.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019