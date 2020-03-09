Sensors Markets: A Global Outlook

Summary

Sensors have become indispensable in many industries because they provide vital information about parameters that include temperature, position, chemistry, pressure, force and load, and flow and level, and thus affect products, processes and systems. As technological advances in electronic control systems increase the efficiency of sensors, users are calling for advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization and communication capability. The sensor industry is robust and is expected to experience sound growth during the five-year forecast period.

Advances in micromachining have made it possible to produce micron-sized devices on a silicon wafer-a process that is very attractive for large-volume applications using mass production processes. This technology is particularly important in the sensor market since silicon has been shown as a very good material for use in sensors.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3096689

In the near future, the manufacturing costs and power consumption of wireless sensors will decrease, and wireless sensors will be fully integrated into wireless networks, replacing hardwired configurations. A broad spectrum of wireless communications hardware and software is already available, and the communication industry is the largest consumer of this technology, primarily in mobile phones and base stations. Fiber optic sensors will also play a role in networks and communications.

Magnetic field sensors will play a role in magnetic storage media and customer terminals. Photodetectors for local area networks (LANs) will also see growth in regional, municipal and longdistance network applications. Nanotechnology, which involves manipulating and harnessing chemical reactions and molecular processes of living cells in designs aimed at specific technological functions, will experience strong growth within the sensor market, especially for chemical detection.

Among the industrial sensor segments, pressure, force and load, and level sensors will experience strong growth. Image sensors will experience the highest growth because of their increased use in smartphones and many other portable devices. Biosensors and chemical sensors will also experience growth in the wake of terrorist threats to key industrial facilities such as chemical plants and due to increased use in medical applications.

Small companies account for the majority of companies within the sensor manufacturing business. Most companies pursue a focused strategy, but competitive and technological pressures are leading to consolidation and increasing concentration. However, the semiconductor industry is attempting to recapture its intensive capital investment by developing sensor solutions to address large-scale highvolume consumer-related applications. This will allow specialized industrial sensor manufacturers time to develop strategies for dealing with the competition. There are also opportunities for new entrants into the business, especially in MEMS. Further, companies with valuable intellectual property and strong customer bases make attractive acquisition candidates.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/sensors-markets-a-global-outlook

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of the sensor industry, with the scope limited to reports published by BCC Research during the year 2017 and 2018. This report covers only conventional sensors such as pressure, temperature, level, flow and position sensors, and excludes unconventional sensors such as pointing sensors used in touch screens and touch-pads, barcode readers and radio frequency identification (RFID) readers; remote readout and intelligent power meters; gas and water meters; and remote readout heat meters. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by BCC Research and is thus not exhaustive.

Report Includes:

– 53 data tables

– An overview of global outlook and sensors market analysis

– Detailed description of conventional sensors such as pressure, temperature, level, flow and position sensors and description of their potential applications

– Information on radar and radar sensors and description of their properties and advantages

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and discussion of future prospects

– Examination of key trends related to types, applications and regional factors that shape and influence the overall sensors industry

– Insights into government initiatives for smart industrialization in developing economies

– Profiles of major players in the industry including Ametek Inc., Delphi Corp., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Panasonic Electric Works and Philips Photonics

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3096689

Companies Mentioned:

AB ELECTRONIK

ACCEL AB

ALEPH AMERICA

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

ALPHASENSE LTD.

ALPS ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

AMERICAN ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS, INC.

AMERICAN SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

AMETEK INC.

ams AG

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

APPLIED TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATES

APTINA IMAGING CORP.

ATI INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

AUTOLIV INC.

AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BANNER ENGINEERING CORP.

BAUMER HOLDINGS AG

BeBOP SENSORS INC.

BEI SENSORS

BINSFELD ENGINEERING, INC.

BOKAM ENGINEERING, INC.

BOONTON ELECTRONICS CORP.

BORGWARNER BERU SYSTEMS GMBH

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

BOURNS SENSORS GMBH

CAMBRIDGE CMOS SENSORS LTD.

CASCO PRODUCTS CORP.

CITY TECHNOLOGY LTD.

COGNEX CORP.

COLIBRYS SA

COMUS INTERNATIONAL BVBA

CONAX TECHNOLOGIES

CONTELEC AG

CONTI TEMIC MICROELECTRONIC GMBH

CONTINENTAL AG

COOPER INSTRUMENTS & SYSTEMS

CTS CORP.

CUSTOM SENSORS & TECHNOLOGIES (CST)

CYBEROPTICS CORP.

CYNERGY 3 COMPONENTS LTD.

D&R TECHNOLOGY LLC

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC

DELPHI CORP.

DENSO CORP.

DER EE ELECTRICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD.

DRAEGER SAFETY INC.

E.S.I. ENVIRONMENTAL SENSORS INC.

E2V TECHNOLOGIES PLC

ELECTRICFIL AUTOMOTIVE

ELECTRO-SENSORS, INC.

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG

EMERSON PROCESS MANAGEMENT

ENDRESS+HAUSER INSTRUMENTS INTERNATIONAL AG

EPCOS AG

EXERGEN CORP.

FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

FIGARO ENGINEERING INC.

FINGERPRINT CARDS AB

FIRST SENSOR AG

FISO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS, INC.

FLINTEC GMBH

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.

FLOW TECHNOLOGY, INC.

FLOWLINE, INC.

FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.

GALAXYCORE, INC.

GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL

GEMS SENSORS & CONTROLS

GEORGE FISCHER CORP.

GPIXEL INC.

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK

HAMLIN ELECTRONICS

HANS TURCK GMBH & CO. KG

HEIDENHAIN CORP.

HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.

HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

HONEYWELL SENSING & CONTROLS

I.G. BAUERHIN GmbH

IDEX ASA

IFM ELECTRONIC GMBH

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

INNOVATIVE SENSOR TECHNOLOGY IST AG

INTEGRATED SENSING SYSTEMS, INC.

INTERFACE, INC.

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

INTERNATIONAL SENSOR TECHNOLOGY

INTERSEMA SENSORIC SA

INVENSENSE

InVisage Technologies, Inc.

IR-TEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.

ISORG

J-TEC ASSOCIATES, INC.

JEWELL INSTRUMENTS LLC

JOHNSON CONTROLS INC.

JUMO GMBH & CO. KG

KAVILCO

KEIHIN CORP.

KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS, INC.

KEYENCE CORP.

KIONIX, INC.

KISTLER INSTRUMENTE GMBH

LEDDARTECH INC.

LITTELFUSE, INC.

LORD MICROSTRAIN SENSING SYSTEMS

LTI HOLDING GmbH & CO. KG

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

MAXIMA TECHNOLOGIES

MEASUREMENT SPECIALITIES, INC.

MEGGITT SENSING SYSTEMS

MELEXIS MICROELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

MEMSIC, INC.

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.

MICROE SYSTEMS, INC.

MICRON OPTICS, INC.

MICRONAS SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING AG

MicroStrain, Inc.

MIDORI PRECISIONS CO. LTD.

MINDA STONERIDGE INSTRUMENTS LTD.

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP.

MOOG CROSSBOW

MOTION SENSORS, INC.

MRU INSTRUMENT, INC.

MTS SYSTEMS CORP.

Murata Electronics Oy

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

NEOPTIX INC.

NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA

NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD.

NIDEC ELESYS AMERICAS CORP.

NIPPON ALEPH CORP.

NIPPON CERAMIC CO. LTD.

NONIN MEDICAL, INC.

NOVA BIOMEDICAL CORP.

NOVOTECHNIK U.S. INC.

NP PHOTONICS, INC.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

NXP USA INC.

OCEAN OPTICS, INC.

OMRON CORP.

OMRON SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ONCQUE CORP.

OPSENS INC.

OPTEK TECHNOLOGY, INC.

OPTEX CO. LTD.

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

PANASONIC ELECTRIC WORKS

PCB PIEZOTRONICS, INC.

PEPPERL+FUCHS

PHILIPS PHOTONICS

PIXART IMAGING INC.

PIXELPLUS CO. LTD.

PLK TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

PREH GMBH

PROXIMION AB

PROXIMITY CONTROLS

QUALTRÉ, INC.

RAE SYSTEMS, INC.

RAYTEK CORP.

RDP ELECTROSENSE INC.

RFMICRON, INC.

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

ROSEMOUNT INC.

SCHRADER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SENSANT CORP.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES BV

SENSEAIR AB

SENSEOR SAS

SENSIRION AG

SENSITEC GmbH

SENSONAR TECHNOLOGIES AS

SENSOR SCIENTIFIC, INC.

SENSORMATE AG

SENSORNET LTD.

SGX SENSORTECH LTD.

SHANGHAI NICERA SENSOR CO. LTD.

SHANGHAI TM AUTOMATION INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD.

SICK AG

SIEMENS MILLTRONICS PROCESS INSTRUMENTS INC.

SILICON MICROSTRUCTURES, INC.

SILICON SENSING SYSTEMS LTD.

SMART SENSORS AND TRANSDUCERS LTD.

SMITHS DETECTION INC.

SSI TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

STANDEX ELECTRONICS, INC.

STANDEX-MEDER ELECTRONICS

STMICROELECTRONICS

STONERIDGE, INC.

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

TACTUAL LABS CO.

TAKATA CORP.

TAMAGAWA SEIKI CO. LTD.

TDK-EPC CORP.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

TEKSCAN, INC.

TELEDYNE MONITOR LABS INC.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

THERM-O-DISC INC.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

TRANSDUCER TECHNIQUES, LLC

TT ELECTRONICS PLC

Turck Inc.

VALEO SA

VARIOHM EUROSENSOR LTD.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP

VISTEON CORP.

WABASH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

WATLOW ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.

XENSOR CORP.

ZEPHYR TECHNOLOGY CORP.

ZF TRW AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS CORP.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019