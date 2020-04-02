Sensors for Cell phones & Tablets Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future

There has been an increasing application of sensors for cell phones and tablets across the globe as a result of the ease it provides in the technological advancement of cell phone and tablets. MEMS and sensors are extremely popular and very important component that enable many of the new features on smart phone and tablets. Based on communication features and designs, all sensors smart phones are segmented into three main groups: external sensors, sensors and built-in (embedded, internal). External sensors are further segregated into wire sensors and wireless sensors. Wire sensors include dock connector or physically connected to a USB port, detachable units etc. Wireless sensors are connected by Bluetooth with a wearable sensing module.

The sensors for cell phones and tablets market has been categorized on the basis of two segments; product category and geography. The product segments of the sensors for cell phones & tablets include MEMS (microelectromechanical system) inertial sensors, pressure sensors, microphones, environmental sensors, fingerprint, ALS (ambient light sensing), CMOS among others. Others emerging sensors include iris scan, 3D cameras, biosensors and laser ranger among others.

The growth of microelectromechanical system (MEMS) motions sensors in wireless devices is primarily driven by the robust sales of smart phones and tablets; the fast adoption rate of pressure sensors among consumers; the boom of Chinese smart phone makers and the addition in some cases of a second gyroscope in the camera modules for optical image stabilization. 3D cameras are expected to be a game-changer in the smart phone industry in the upcoming years. 3D cameras are low-priced sensors that would facilitate the growth of a long list of applications of smart phone and tablets. Apart from this, there are market opportunities for leading companies through new products development like infra-red (IR) or multispectral imaging and gas sensors. This would help the companies to enter into the market, stand out from competition and offer a better value proposition in the competitive market. Enhanced security, better sound quality, accurate positioning, simplified interfaces and environment monitoring are some major factors for the growing demand for cell phones and tablets with technologically advanced sensors.

Geographically, the market has been categorized into five regions; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

As per recent trends it has been observed that various sensors for cell phones & tablets companies are constantly engaged in research and development activities and have invested heavily on developing and designing their own sensors for cell phones and tablets. The market for sensors for cell phones and tablets in Europe and North America has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years and this trend is likely to be implemented across various industries in the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions as well.

The top four players in the sensors for cell phones & tablets market own more than 50% market share in different MEMS markets. At present, leading companies are trying to enlarge their products portfolio in order to supply a bundle of products to their customers and to survive in the competitive market. STMicroelectronics provides inertial sensors, pressure sensors and microphones. Bosch Sensortec is also focusing on these products. In 2013, InvenSense entered into the sensors for cell phone and tablets market by acquiring the business of Analog Devices’ MEMS microphone and signed a partnership agreement with Sonion. In addition to this, InvenSense launched a 7-axis combo that integrates pressure sensors inside of a 6-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit).

Some of the key players operating in the sensors for cell phones & tablets market are STMicroelectronics, Bosch Sensortec and InvenSense, Knowles Electronics, AAC Technologies, Aichi MI, BodyMedia, Alps Electric, AMS, Cavendish Kinetics, Apple, EPCOS, Aptina Imaging, Fingerprint Cards, Asus, Atmel, Goertek, Audiopixels, Analog Devices, Canon, AuthenTec, Avago, BlackBerry, Boeing, DelfMEMS, Broadcom, Excelitas, Capella, CSR, Discera, Fairchild, Freescale and Fujitsu among others.