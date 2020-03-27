Sensor Based Gun Systems Market Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

A dynamically changing geo-political environment in various parts of the world, notably in war-prone strife-torn regions, has driven several paradigmatic changes in weaponry. The drive for automatic weapon systems, including automated guns, chiefly arose out of such situations. An intensifying concern over cross-border infiltration and trafficking is a noteworthy trend accentuating the demand for sensor-based guns. In addition, the mounting problem related to several provocations at the borders between warring nations has led to the demand for remotely-functional guns.

Also called sentry guns, these automate firearms works on such as radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and fingerprint recognition, and employ mechanical locks to determine the targets. The use of wireless remote systems and computer programs to determine wielder and authorized targets has been a compelling proposition bolstering its demand in several economies, especially in developed nations.

The growing number of initiatives in modernizing warfare and recurrent focus on making the military force lean in several developed nations have stoked the demand for sensor-based guns. The growing popularity of close-in weapon systems and wireless remote weaponry is a notable factor adding to the demand for sensor bases systems.

However, several notable glitches in automating the firing to destroy unauthorized targets, including the wielders and operators, and the limited firepower are key concerns that has led to a dwindling popularity of sensor-based systems. Be that as it may, the use of sensor based gun systems in shooting training and other specialized military applications, especially by those in developed nations, is catalyzing the demand for these guns. The market has also benefitted from recent advancements in embedded camera systems used. The rising instances in cross-border firing in various parts of the world is also accentuating the demand for sensor-based gun systems.

