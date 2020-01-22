Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Share, Historical Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study, Company Profile, Development Strategy, Regional Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

The global semiconductor production equipment market has been evaluated as a growing market and is expected to capture a CAGR of 7% reaching USD 63 Billion over the forecast period of 2017-2023, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed research report. The market growth is driven by demand from various industries such as automotive, and consumer electronics. There has been an exponential growth in the Semiconductor Production Equipment Market due to inflated demand for semiconductor production equipment for application in diverse industries. Semiconductor production equipment experiences high demand from the automotive sector which boosts the growth of the market. In the automotive industry, semiconductors are used for the production of memory and image sensors and are also being used in the Driver assistance Systems technology. Moreover, semiconductor production equipment is used in the production of various consumer electronics such as home appliances, tablets, smartphones, flat-panel televisions, and others. A broad array of electronic products, including smartphones rely on semiconductors to offer increased performance and to keep up with the latest technologies. Thus, growth in the consumer electronics industry and rapidly expanding other end-use industries drive the growth of the global semiconductor production equipment market. Major trends taking place in the semiconductor production equipment market such as copper for metalization and low-k (k = dielectric constant) dielectrics will further help the market expand over the forecast period. However, continual improvements in semiconductor device performance and regulations mandating doubling of chip density approximately every 18 months has become a bottleneck for the growth of the global semiconductor production equipment market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global semiconductor production equipment market are – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Applied Materials Inc. (US), AlsilMaterial (US), Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US), KLA-Tencor Corporation (US), Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Teradyne Inc. (US), ASML Holdings N.V. (Netherlands), and Samsung Group (South Korea) among others.

Segmentation

The global semiconductor production market has been segmented based on type, products, and dimension. By type, the market has been segmented into front-end equipment, backend equipment, and others. By products, the market has been segmented into dicing machine, wafer manufacturers, sliced wafer demounting, cleaning machine, wafer edge grinding machine, polish grinders, probing machines, and others. By dimension, the market has been segmented into 2D, 2.5D, 3D, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global semiconductor production equipment market spans across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for semiconductor production equipment followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is an emerging market semiconductor production equipment and is led by the economies of China, India, and Japan.

Industry Updates

In September 2018, Intel announced that it would be pushing the production of the 14nm chip to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) since it is unable to keep up with the demand. Intel intends to outsource the production of its entry-level H310 and other 300 series desktop processors to TSMC so that it can concentrate on its high-margin products.

In August 2018, Micron Technology, Inc., announced an investment of USD 3 Billion in its semiconductor manufacturing plant in Manassas, Virginia. The investment will not only support Micron’s leadership in the rapidly growing market but will also help in the creation of 1,100 jobs by the end of 2023.

