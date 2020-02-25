Semiconductor Microscopes Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth by 2028 | Business Strategy & Forecast | FMI Report

Semiconductor Microscopes: Market Insights

A semiconductor microscope is generally a compact scanning microscope that incorporates a semiconductor laser to illuminate a sample and detect the laser signal reflected from it. Spatial filtering is performed by laser detectors in confocal microscopy which is done using semiconductor microscopes. A comparison between two detection regimes – one employing laser power monitor and the other utilizing the diode junction voltage as a signal — is done. Semiconductor microscopes find a variety of applications in life science, nanotechnology, food inspection, forensics, material science and other sectors. These semiconductor microscopes are ergonomic and user-friendly microscopes that can help increase throughput, thereby ensuring the simplification of the entire workflow in the above mentioned industrial applications. Thus, semiconductor microscopes, including optical, electron and scanning probe microscopes, are leading-edge analysis tools that contribute majorly to the revenue generation in the semiconductor microscopes market. Physical properties, including impedance and dopant density, of a material can be mapped at a nanoscale level using semiconductor microscopes. The market will experience new opportunities for revenue generation due to atomic force microscope (AFM)-based techniques. Along with AFM-based techniques, scanning capacitance microscopy (SCM) and scanning near-field to scanning microwave microscopy (SMM) techniques will further create potential opportunities for the industrial applications. However, the recent trend of major improvements is expected to be focused on attaining technical advancements in superior resolution microscopes that support software integration within the hardware production process. Increasing adoption of 3-D-AFM (Three-dimensional atomic force microscopy) analysis microscopes is another major trend in the semiconductor microscopes market.

The semiconductor microscope is broadly used by the end users to develop and enhance capabilities such as repeatability of results, scanning speed, throughput in quality assurance and high resolution, thus generating large revenues in the semiconductor microscopes market. Semiconductor microscopes market on the basis of product type is classified into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes and others. Whereas, the main end user segments for semiconductor microscopes include academic and research centers, blood banks, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, forensic laboratories and others. On the other hand, semiconductor microscopes market is gaining profit due to growing usage of semiconductor microscopes incorporated with high magnification power such as atomic force and electron microscopy in order to detect presence of genetic material of viruses and bacteria. Growing applications of semiconductor microscopes for diagnosis of various diseases majorly cancer drives the demand for these microscopes from end user segments. Also semiconductor microscopes found wide usage in the semiconductor industry for research and development, manufacturing purpose, and quality analysis, thus generating significant revenue growth in the semiconductor microscopes market.

Semiconductor Microscopes: Market Dynamics

The development of technically upgraded microscopes with hi-tech capabilities, such as faster performance, better resolution and easy sample formulation techniques, is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of the semiconductor microscopes market. Growing footprint of microscope manufacturers in the North America region coupled with growing economic burden due to cancer is expected to further drive the demand and lead to high revenues in the semiconductor microscopes market. Technical advancements that have allowed the integration of display modalities — to display 3D images in high definition — are expected to boost the demand in the semiconductor microscopes market during the forecast period. Companies including Carl Zeiss, Olympus Corporation and BioTek Instruments, Inc. are focused on integrating microscopes with automated platforms to increase their applications in life-sciences and material sciences domain. This is expected further to drive the growth of semiconductor microscopes market. However, the presence of cut-throat competition due to launching of innovative technologies, quality services and tenacity of international companies, is one of the major factors restraining the semiconductor microscopes market’s growth.

Semiconductor Microscopes Market: Segmentation

The global semiconductor microscopes market is segmented by product type, application and end user:

Segmentation by Product Type Optical Microscopes Inverted Microscopes Stereomicroscopes Phase Contrast Microscopes Fluorescence Microscopes Confocal Scanning Microscopes Near Field Scanning Microscopes Electron Microscopes Transmission Microscopes Scanning Electron Microscopes Scanning Probe Microscopes Others

Segmentation by Application Life Science Material Science Nanotechnology Food Inspection Forensics Others

Segmentation by End User Academic & Research Institutes Blood Banks Hospitals & clinics Diagnostic Centers Forensic Laboratories Others



Semiconductor Microscopes Market: Overview

Based on product type, electron microscopes register the highest revenue share in the semiconductor microscopes market owing to their high efficiency and growing demand from end user segments. The electron microscope segment is further expected to follow the same trend over forecast period. However, growing number of medical applications and rapid technological innovations are the major factors driving the revenue growth of scanning probe microscopes, thereby fueling the growth of the semiconductor microscopes market across the globe. Optical microscopes find large applications in life science research institutes and academic institutes to meet their requirements for cellular or subcellular imaging. This is expected to fuel the demand for optical microscopes on account of growing adoption of these devices.

Semiconductor Microscopes Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global semiconductor microscopes market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the global semiconductor microscopes market, primarily due to the presence of a large number of research and academic institutes and advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth in revenue generation in the semiconductor microscopes market due to the presence of giant local manufacturers in countries, such as Japan, China and India. Whereas, Latin America owing to presence of less stringent regulatory framework and upgraded research infrastructure is expected to experience high demand for semiconductor microscopes in the region.

Semiconductor Microscopes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in the global semiconductor microscopes market are Nikon Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, FEI Company, Keyence Corporation and others.