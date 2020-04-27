Semiconductor Materials Industry: A Potential Market to Invest During the Forecast Period

Latest Niche Market Research Study on “Global Semiconductor Materials Market Research Report and Forecast to 2019-2024” added at Arcognizance.com

Market Overview

In 2018, the global semiconductor materials market was valued at USD 50.63 billion. The market is anticipated to witness a stimulating growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand from various end-user industries. The ability of these materials to consume less power, along with broad temperature limits and high electron mobility, is projected to positively influence the global market.

Technical advancements, along with product innovation of the electronic materials, is primarily boosting the growth of the market.

Although other conductors are used in more specific applications, silicon is immensely popular due to factors, such as high mobility at room temperature, as well as high temperatures and faster transfer of electrical currents through silicon semiconductors, when compared to any other semiconductor.

In countries, like China, the government policies that boost the semiconductor industry are increasingly creating opportunities for the expansion of the semiconductor materials industry. For example, the policy framework released by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China aims to make advanced semiconductor packaging solutions, a technology priority across the semiconductor industry.

Scope of the Report

Semiconductors are one of the most prominent innovations in modern electronics. By using elements, such as silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide, companies were able to replace the traditional thermionic devices, such as vacuum tubes, that made electronics bulky and non-portable.

Key Market Trends

Substrates is Expected to hold Major Share

Over the past decade, the cost contribution of electronics to the automotive industry has increased from 18-20% to about 40-45%. In 2017, it was estimated that the automotive sector will account for about 9% of the worldwide semiconductor revenue. This has been a major driver for the growth of the semiconductor market in this industry. The growth of semiconductor content has been on a steady rise and the share of electronic systems in the vehicle cost may reach 50% of the total car cost by 2030.

This factor is attributed to the rapid advances in the development of leading-edge technologies, such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything communication, and power management in electric vehicles (EVs), including navigation, dashboard camera, and smart keys, as well as a widely anticipated image processor. It is predicted that smart vehicles capable of fully autonomous driving will employ up to 7,000 chips. Given this scenario, even a failure rate of 1ppm, already very low by any standard today, would lead to seven out of 1,000 cars with a safety risk.

Given the constraints of the automotive electronics market, semiconductor material qualification must follow extensive procedures. While a high degree of material purity is a prerequisite, manufacturing processes are actually much more sensitive to deviations of material quality, as they potentially lead to process recalibration. Thus, several quality excellence programs have been introduced by the automotive manufacturers, aimed at a zero defect target.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share over the forecast period. According to the SEMI Materials Market Data, the total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials were valued at USD 27.8 billion and USD 19.1 billion, respectively, in 2017. The wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials markets have recorded revenues of 12.7% and 5.4%, respectively, year-over-year increases, as compared to 2016. The increase in disposable income in these regions is anticipated to have a direct impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The semiconductor materials market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets. For instance, in April 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co. revealed plans to construct a new factory to manufacture advanced functional laminate materials, on the site of Hitachi Chemical Electronic Materials (Taiwan) Co. Ltd, a Hitachi Chemical’s subsidiary, in Taiwan. The company is expected to invest a total of approximately JPY 7.5 billion and the new factory is likely to begin operation by April 2020. Further, in Jun e 2018. Kyocera Corporation inaugurated a new plant at its Kagoshima Sendai manufacturing complex in Japan. The company aims to increase the production of ceramic microelectronic packages, in order to accommodate the robust demand and to expand related businesses in the future.

