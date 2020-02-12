Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast 2024

According to a new report published by Data Bridge Market Research “Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market”, segmentation by Front-end (Lithography, Wafer Surface Conditioning Equipment, Cleaning Process, Others), Back-end(Assembly and Packaging, Dicing Equipment, Bonding Equipment, Metrology Equipment, Test Equipment), fabrication process (Automation, Chemical Control Equipment, Gas Control Equipment, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast, 2017-2024
Top Key Competitors:
- Adams Lithographing
- Am Lithography Corporation
- Asml Holdings N.V.
- Canon
- Energetiq Technology Inc.
- Ev Group
- GigaphotonInc
- Inpria
- Jeol
- Mapper Lithography
- Nikon
- Nil Technology
- Nuflare Technology
- Qoniac GmbH
- Raith GmbH
- Rudolph Technology
- S-Cubed Inc.
- Screen Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd
- SussMicrotech Ag
- Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd
- Toshiba
- Ultratech
- Vistec Electron Beam GmbH
- Zeiss
- Among
Market Analysis:
The Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market accounted to USD 40.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Report Drivers and Restraints:
- Growth in Research and Development Facilities
- Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
- Growing Consumer Electronics Market
- High Costs and Maintenance
- Complexity of Pattern and Functional Defects in Manufacturing Process
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of front-end:
- Lithography
- Wafer Surface Conditioning Equipment
- Cleaning Process
- Others
On the basis of back-end:
- Assembly and Packaging
- Dicing Equipment
- Bonding Equipment
- Metrology Equipment
- Test Equipment
On the basis of fabrication process:
- Automation
- Chemical Control Equipment
- Gas Control Equipment
- Others
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
