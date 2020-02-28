Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Poised to Incur Steadfast Growth during 2019-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market size was valued at US$ 39.92 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 70.45 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 7.36 % during the forecast period.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Semiconductor manufacturing is a difficult process that provides quality assertion of various semiconductor products. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is used in order to safeguard assembling of semiconductor parts, testing of the entire device and wafer fab. Rising demand of electronics and gadget services have contributed majorly in the progress of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

The key factors which are driving the growth of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are increase in research and development facilities, growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, rising consumer electronics market, the upsurge in the number of foundries, the progress of Internet of Things (IoT) and expanding demand for automotive semiconductors. High costs and maintenance of the equipment and complication of pattern and functional faults in manufacturing process hamper the growth of the market.

The major challenges to the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are technical problems faced during the construction process and amplified complexities associated with reduced structures of the circuit. Growth in demand for silicon-based sensors in IoT, growing chip industry in China and the rising number of data centers and servers are producing many opportunities in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Lithography sub-segment has progressed over the past few years because of extensive R&D in this field. In 2016 lithography held a major share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market than other equipment. The semiconductor manufacturing companies are supported to manufacture high-quality devices because of availability of new and advanced manufacturing technologies. The application of different semiconductor devices in different industries such as automotive, telecommunication, and consumer electronics led to the increased demand for semiconductor devices. These factors propel the growth of the lithography equipment during the forecast period.

Bonding equipment to witness a high growth in the forecast period owing to the wafer bonding is fast launching itself as a persistent technology in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The wafer-bonding equipment became a necessity for semiconductor manufacturers to protect the reliability and effective productivity of semiconductor manufacturing equipment’s. The bonding equipment implements many operations like surface preparation and cleaning, wafer arrangement, wafer bonding, and post-bond metrology. Regulation is very valued by the incorporated device manufacturers and silicon foundries. Hence, the demand for bonding equipment is expected to show high growth in the forecast period.

The semiconductor industry is focused to develop more creative and advanced and miniature technologies since of the rising demand for new and more advanced electronic products with a smaller form factor, higher functionality, and high performance with a lower cost. The necessity for improved electrical performance has introduced 3D technology, which can replace long 2D technology is driving the growth of the 3D dimension technology.

In past years, the reputation of viable manufacturing is growing. Seeing this, the automation is helpful in many ways, such as reductions idle time, removes pointless processes, waste, and inventory. Automation systems help resolve difficulties like minimization of waste, reduction in cost, ideal planning, and appropriate utilization of resources. It is a substantial strategy used by equipment manufacturers to accomplish sustainable semiconductor manufacturing. These factors are boosting the growth of the automation in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Also, the chemical control equipment’s is expected to grow in coming years due to the use of chemical control equipment in the semiconductor manufacturing processes for repeated and reliable delivery of chemicals.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the Asia Pacific held the major share of the market owing to low-cost labors in China, Taiwanese invention and development in fabrication plants, and Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturing capabilities, which are certain of the leading-edge benefits for the Asian semiconductor industry. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the overall semiconductor manufacturing equipment market owing to increasing raw material suppliers, low labor cost, and increasing investment by global business giants in the Asia Pacific. The existence of local players such as Nikon and Canon are also contributing to the progress of the market in the region.

Scope of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market, by Front-end Equipment

Lithography

Wafer surface conditioning equipment

Cleaning processes

Others

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market, by Dimension

2D

5D

3D

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market, by Fab Facility

Automation

Chemical control equipment

Gas control equipment

Others

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market, by Back-end Equipment

Assembly and packaging equipment

Dicing equipment

Bonding equipment

Metrology equipment

Test equipment

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market

Tokyo Electron Limited

LAM Research Corporation

ASML Holdings N.V.

Applied Materials Inc.

KLA-Tencor Corporation.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Advantest Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

Plasma-Therm.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc

Startup Ecosystem

Canon Inc.,

Nikon Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Some Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

Chapter Three: . Executive Summary: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

