Semiconductor Inspection System – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2022

The Semiconductor Inspection System market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Semiconductor Inspection System market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

The semiconductor inspection system operates in the production lines to improve the quality of manufactured devices. The primary function of the semiconductor inspection system is to provide application support provisioning to enhance the quality of the product. With advancements in technology and introduction of the internet of things (IoT) into the semiconductor industry, the role of semiconductor inspection systems has become more crucial.

The global semiconductor inspection system market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.90 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

The market has been divided into various segments based on type and end-user.

By type, the market is segmented into wafer inspection system and mask inspection system. The wafer inspection system can maintain high process throughput apart from detecting particles on the surface and at the bottom of contact holes. Due to this, the wafer inspection system is expected to dominate the semiconductor inspection market and grow with a faster CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market is classified into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to show significant growth at a faster CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, owing to the availability of large number of equipment and huge production line. Large organizations have a strong hold on the semiconductor market and hence is projected to dominate the semiconductor industry market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of semiconductor inspection system market include KLA-Tencor Corporation (US), ASML Holding NV (Netherlands), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Lasertec Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan), Nanometrics, Inc. (US), Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (US), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), JEOL Ltd (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

Global Semiconductor Inspection System Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global semiconductor inspection system market

To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

To analyze the semiconductor inspection system market based on value chain and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of type, end-user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the semiconductor inspection system market

Target Audience

Semiconductor inspection companies

Semiconductor component manufacturers

Research organizations

Original equipment manufacturers

System Integrators

Technical universities

Technology investors

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

The global semiconductor inspection system market is expected to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2023

By type, the wafer inspection system segment dominated the market, generating the higher revenue of USD 1,885.3 million in 2016 and is projected to be the leading market in the future, registering a 14.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user, the large enterprise segment led the market by generating a higher revenue of USD 1,769.3 million in 2016 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15% in the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global semiconductor inspection system market, followed by North America.

