Semiconductor in Aerospace and Military Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Semiconductor in Aerospace and Military market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5205 million by 2025, from $ 4152.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Semiconductor in Aerospace and Military business, shared in Chapter 3.

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/233732/global-semiconductor-aerospace-military-market-status

ON Semiconductor

BAE Systems

Microchip (Microsemi)

Infineon Technologies

Broadcom

Intel

Northrop Grumman

NXP

Raytheon

Texas Instruments

Xilinx

Memory

MOS Microcomponents

Analog

Other

The memory segment account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

Imaging and Radar

Ruggedized Communications

Space

Smart Munitions

Others

Imaging and radar is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

