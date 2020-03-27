Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Demand 2019: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast by 2024

Semiconductor Test Equipment consists of a variety of instruments or cards for testing memory, digital, and mixed-signal at the wafer and Packaged stages, and single-chip system (SoC) components that are also in the wafer and Packaged stages.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Semiconductor Test Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Americas and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

The market size of semiconductor automatic test equipment is expected to grow due to the growing SoC system and the surge in demand for consumer electronics products. In a rapidly changing market environment, device performance continues to challenge the limits of ATE system functionality. Especially nowadays, the increase of analog and mixed-signal ICs has made ATE equipment originally used for testing pure digital ICs unable to meet new test requirements. The elimination of test equipment has accelerated and the test cost has increased.

According to this study, over the next five years the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4220 million by 2024, from US$ 3580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wafer ATE

Packaged Device ATE

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer

Industrial/medical

Military/aviation

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Teradyne

Advantest

LTX-Credence

Cohu

Astronics

Chroma

SPEA

Averna

Shibasoku

ChangChuan

Macrotest

Huafeng

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries