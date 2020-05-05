Semi-Trailer Market Reaching at US$ 37.34 Billion Revenue by 2025 – Study by Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van and Refrigerated Tankers Usage

Report analyzes and forecasts size, of semi-trailer market. The report segments the global market and forecasts its size by region, semi-trailer type, tonnage and number of axles.

Semi-trailer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% from USD 25.32 billion in 2017 to reach USD 37.34 billion by 2025at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period (2017–2025).

The semi-trailer market size of the individual segments was determined through various secondary sources: industry associations, white papers, and journals. Vendor offerings were also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate and validate the size of the global market.

The report segments the semi-trailer market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tankers, & and others), Tonnage (Below 25t, 25t–50t, 51t–100t, and above 100t), Number of axles (< 3 Axles, 3–-4 Axles, & and > 4 Axles).

Some of the major drivers of the market are the expanding cold chain industry and increasing use of advanced technologies that boost the demand of semi-trailer. Innovations in semi-trailer platooning and electric semi-trailer truck can create new revenue generation opportunities for semi-trailer manufacturers.

Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all the segments and sub-segments. On the basis of number of axles, the less than 3 axles segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global semi-trailer market and is anticipated to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as this type of trailers are preferred in Europe and Asia Pacific for the transportation of load below 50 tons.

Key Target Audience:

Semi-trailer manufacturers

Cold supply chain service providers

Third party logistics players

Automobile organizations/associations

Compliance regulatory authorities

Government agencies

Information Technology (IT) companies & System integrators

Investors and Venture Capitalists (VCs)

Suppliers of raw material for semi-trailer

Traders, distributors, and suppliers of semi-trailer

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of global semi-trailer in year 2017. However, Asia Pacific is expected projected to grow at the highest CAGR and surpass North America during the forecast period. The expansion of logistics and supply chain industry is expected to fuel semi-trailer market in Asia Pacific region.

The key players in the Semi-Trailer Market include – CIMC (China), Wabash (US), Schmitz Cargobull (Germany), Great Dane (US), Utility Trailer (US), Krone(Germany), Kögel Trailer(Germany), Hyundai Translead (US), Lamberet (France), Wilhelm (Austria).

The report contains various levels of analysis, including industry analysis, industry trends, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the analyze basic views on the emerging and high growth segments of the semi-trailer market;, high-growth regions and countries;, government initiatives;, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Some of the major restraints identified in the global market are high cost of refrigerated trailers and presence of local players in unorganized sector in the developing economies. In the semi-trailer market in emerging economies, small unorganized players pose a serious threat to the established global players, as they reduce the competitiveness of cost-sensitive markets. Cheaper and lower quality products from this unorganized sector may lead to pricing pressure for established OEMs and lower their profitability.