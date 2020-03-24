Semi-Hermetic Compressors Market – Competitive Strategies, Business Share, Global Growth by 2026

A hermetic compressor is defined as the system in which the engine and the main compressor are both sealed inside the outer casing to operate in an isolated environment. Compressors are classified into three distinct types: hermetic, semi-hermetic, and open.The compressor and the motor housing are placed in a two-piece shell in a semi-hermetic compressor. In a semi-hermetic compressor, the cover can be easily unbolted for servicing and maintenance, as they are bolted in combination. Semi-hermetic compressors usually have a higher cost than hermetic compressors because of the O-rings and bolts required to join the covers. Semi-hermetic compressors are typically used in appliances such as air conditioning and refrigeration units.

As semi-hermetic compressors can provide a more financially efficient option, they are the preferred choice of compressor systems for large scale units. Semi-hermetic systems used in a regular household refrigerator is also applied to larger walk-in industrial cold rooms, air conditioning systems or bar cooling equipment used for environmental control of buildings, as all refrigeration systems work on the same principle of pumping a refrigerant gas between the condenser and the evaporator to control temperature as needed. Hermetic compressors and semi-hermetic reciprocating compressors are extensively used in the commercial refrigeration market.

The semi-hermetic compressors market is expected to expand at a good growth rate in the coming years. Changing food consumption trends in the world, emergence of supermarkets and fast food chains, and growing preference for semi-hermetic compressors are the key factors that are expected to drive the semi-hermetic compressors market over the forecast period.

Changing eating habits and the popularity of prepared and semi-prepared food (daily dishes) due to an increase in the proportion of working women necessitates ease in purchase and selection of goods. This leads to importance of refrigeration systems, which is driving the semi-hermetic compressors market. Additionally, the growing industrial refrigeration market is anticipated to create growth prospects for semi-hermetic compressors during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global semi-hermetic compressors market are Vocke Refrigeration Equipments, BITZER., FUSHENG, Carlyle Compressors, SEA-BIRD Refrigeration, Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions, FRASCOLD, Officine Mario Dorin Spa, Frick by Johnson, United Technologies Corp., GEA, J & E Hall International, Secop GmbH, and ECUMSEH.