Self-Service Technology Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2022

The Self Service Technology Global Market is anticipated to earn revenues valued at USD 32 billion while developing at a CAGR of 13% in the forecast period. The Self Service Technology Industry is anticipated to develop at a positive CAGR in the duration of the forecast period The fast pace of life has amplified the demand for self service technologies that can be accessed on the go. Market reports linked to information and communication technology industry have been offered by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to study the current market scenarios better.

The increased level of investment in self-service technologies particularly in the corporate sector is projected to increase the growth pace in the forecast period. The increased level of digital transformation is expected to further incentivize the market development in the upcoming years. The cost reserves that can be achieved from the implementation of self-service technology by reducing the dependence on sales representatives. Moreover, the growth in installations of self-service technologies will increase the revenues that can be generated from idle places in structures, which will further incentivize the market expansion in the forecast period.

Self-Service Technology Market Segmental Analysis

The analysis of the segments of the self-service technology market is carried out on the basis of machine type, interface, region, and application. On the basis of machine type, the self-service technology market is segmented into kiosks, ATMs, and vending machines. The ATM segment is further segmented into off-site ATM, on-site ATM, white label ATM, smart ATM, brown label ATM, and others. The kiosks are additionally segmented into ticketing kiosk, check-in kiosk, photo kiosk, information kiosk, employment kiosk, and others. The vending machines are additionally segmented into snack vending machine, beverage vending machine, candy vending machine, and others. On the basis of interface, the self-service technology market is segmented into online/Internet, telephone/IVR, interactive kiosk, and video/CD. On the basis of application, the self-service technology market is segmented into transportation, banking, healthcare, food & beverage, entertainment, retail, security & surveillance, and others. The regions included in the self-service technology market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Self-Service Technology Market Key Players

The well-known contenders in the market for self-service technologies are NCR (US), HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), Kiosk Information Systems (US), Azkoyen Group (Spain), Crane Co. (US), Vendrite (US), IBM Corporation (US), Crane Merchandising Systems (US), XIPHIAS Software Technologies (India), Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (US), Beta Automations (India), HANTLE Inc. (US), GLORY LTD (Japan), and NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Self-Service Technology Market Competitive Analysis

The competitive outlook for the market is projected to diversify extensively in the coming period. The market competitors find themselves in a promising position with the capacity to handle the pace of change. The contestants are dynamically addressing the challenges to growth and are creating strategies that can have the best overall effect on the market’s development. The developments in the market are likely to be fuelled by the rise in investments and product inventions. The market influencers are taking an interest in the making of strong value chains that can yield increased profits. The prospects for growth in the market have ample room for growth in the forecast period. The perceived propensity for the market’s growth has improved following the accessibility to positive aspects in the market.

Self-Service Technology Market Detailed Regional Analysis

The regions considered in the self-service technology market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The market for self-service technology is estimated to grow at a significant rate globally through the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The North American region is anticipated to lead the self-service technology market through the forecast period. The chief factors affecting the adoption rate of self-service technology in this region are the growing demand for automated machines to gain access to services promptly and a connected infrastructure which offers seamless connectivity for the devices. Also, the well-established economies in countries such as Canada, the US, and Mexico are increasingly devoting finances to the research and development of wireless communication technologies such as RFIDs and sensors which are anticipated to motivate the market development in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a substantial pace through the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of self-service technologies by large organizations and SMEs to spread their presence and increase their service contributions. Moreover, the growing consumer spending to power services is also boosting the growth of the market.

