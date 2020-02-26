Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Comprehensive Coverage 2019: By Cisco, AMDOCS, TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET L M ERICCSON, Nokia, REVERB, Huawei Technologies, Cellwize, Airspan Networks And Others

To accomplish supreme level of market insights and get know how of the best market opportunities into the specific markets, this Self-Organizing Network (SON) market research report is the perfect key. The report consists of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. This report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Information and Communication Technology industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The whole Self-Organizing Network (SON) report can be divided into four major areas which include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Market Analysis: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market is expected to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2025 from USD 3.21 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

Cisco Systems, Inc., AMDOCS, elefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, REVERB NETWORKS, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airspan, TEOCO Corporation, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Bwtech, Comarch SA, Casa Systems, Airhop Communications, CCS Computer private systems, Commscope, P.I. Works and many more.

Key Development: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

In 2014, AMDOCS introduced new optimizing network solutions for customer based related to network automation.

In 2015, Nokia Networks introduces the Nokia EDEN for self-organizing networks which is beneficial in improving efficiency and agility.

In 2018, Cisco technology launches 5G portfolios for service provider, which enables the planning and mapping infrastructure.

Segmentation: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

The market is based on

offering type, networks technology, architecture, applications , geographical segments.

Based on offering type, the market is segmented into

software, service.

Based on networks, the market is segmented into

RAN, core network, backhaul, Wi-Fi.

Based on architecture, the market is segmented into

C-SON, D-SON, H-SON.

Based on networks technology, the market is segmented into

2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into

speech coding, authentication and network security, WAP(Wireless Application Protocol), application in 3G system, intermachine communication, global positioning system, gaming.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

Increasing demand of self-organizing networks for bandwidth and performance needs.

Growing demand for optimization of complex networks.

Research and development took place to improve the OSS and operations.

Rising demand for building and public infrastructure..

Distortion due to high cost of establishment.

The Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

