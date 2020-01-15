Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunity by 2024

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2024”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2024. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Roche, Lifescan, Abbott, Terumo, Ascensia (Bayer)

Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) is an important component of modern therapy for diabetes mellitus. SMBG has been recommended for people with diabetes and their health care professionals in order to achieve a specific level of glycemic control and to prevent hypoglycemia. The goal of SMBG is to collect detailed information about blood glucose levels at many time points to enable maintenance of a more constant glucose level by more precise regimens. It can be used to aid in the adjustment of a therapeutic regimen in response to blood glucose values and to help individuals adjust their dietary intake, physical activity, and insulin doses to improve glycemic control on a day-to-day basis.

The classification of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices includes strips, glucose meter and lancet. The revenue proportion of strips in 2017 is about 85.08%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is widely sold in public hospital, private hospital, clinics and pharmacy shops. The most proportion of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is sold in pharmacy shops, and the proportion in 2017is about 50.02%.

Central Thailand is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 45.92% in 2017. Following Central Thailand, Northern Thailand is the second largest sales place with the market share of 24.97%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Strips

Glucose Meter

Lancet

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Public Hospital

Private Hospital

Clinics

Pharmacy Shops

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Roche

Lifescan

Abbott

Terumo

Ascensia (Bayer)

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

