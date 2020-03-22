Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Analysis, Segmentation, Competitors Analysis, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) is an important component of modern therapy for diabetes mellitus. SMBG has been recommended for people with diabetes and their health care professionals in order to achieve a specific level of glycemic control and to prevent hypoglycemia. The goal of SMBG is to collect detailed information about blood glucose levels at many time points to enable maintenance of a more constant glucose level by more precise regimens. It can be used to aid in the adjustment of a therapeutic regimen in response to blood glucose values and to help individuals adjust their dietary intake, physical activity, and insulin doses to improve glycemic control on a day-to-day basis.

The classification of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices includes strips, glucose meter and lancet. The revenue proportion of strips in 2017 is about 85.08%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is widely sold in public hospital, private hospital, clinics and pharmacy shops. The most proportion of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is sold in pharmacy shops, and the proportion in 2017is about 50.02%.

Central Thailand is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 45.92% in 2017. Following Central Thailand, Northern Thailand is the second largest sales place with the market share of 24.97%.

The global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Roche

Lifescan

Abbott

Terumo

Ascensia (Bayer)

Market size by Product

Strips

Glucose Meter

Lancet

Market size by End User

Public Hospital

Private Hospital

Clinics

Pharmacy Shops

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

