Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Explores New Growth Opportunities

This growth in the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, surge in geriatric population, and technological advancements. Moreover, increasing awareness about diabetic care, rising obese population, and favorable in health insurance and reimbursement scenario are also driving the growth of the market, globally.

Some of the risk factors of type 2 diabetes include increasing geriatric population, family history of diabetes, impaired glucose tolerance, and obesity and physical inactivity. Moreover, ethnicity is also a risk factor for the occurrence of type 2 diabetes. African Americans, American Indians, Hispanic/Latino Americans, and some Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have high probability of developing type 2 diabetes.

During the forecast period, the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is projected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC), with a CAGR of 7.0%. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, surging geriatric population, and government spending on healthcare in the region. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, around 82 million of adults (20-79 years) were found to be suspected with diabetes in Southeast Asia, constituting a prevalence of 8.5% in the region; of those, around 45.8% were undiagnosed.

In addition, rising awareness about diabetes and its complications such as, delayed wound healing and diabetic foot ulcer) is also accelerating the growth of self-monitoring blood glucose devices market in the region. For instance, in October 2018, IDF has announced to organize an event titled as “IDF Diabetes Complications and Foot Congress 2018”, in Hyderabad, India. The event would provide information diabetes and complications associated with it, along with its management.

Besides, in July 2017, Bionime Corporation launched the Rightest Bluetooth Glucose Meter – GM700SB, in Taiwan. It is linked with Rightest CARE App that allows consumers to record the multi-dimensional information such as photo upload, diet log, and dose of insulin usage. Diabetic patients can easily predict the blood glucose change and structured blood glucose information with the use of this meter.

Some of the other key players (other than those mentioned above) operating in the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Sinocare Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Bayer AG.

