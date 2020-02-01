Self-Compacting Concrete Market 2019 : Industry Analysis Report, Research With CEMEX, Buzzi Unicem USA, BASF, ACC Limited, SIKA, And More

The Self-Compacting Concrete Market accounted for USD 9.2 billion and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during forecast period. The global self-compacting concrete market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries.

It has its wide application in infrastructure, building & construction, and oil & gas construction. Non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete and low noise involved in construction activities using self-compacting concrete may act as the major driver in the growth of self-consolidating concrete market. Some of the major players in global self-compacting concrete market include

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

ACC Limited

SIKA AG

LafargeHolcim

BASF SE

Tarmac Trading Limited

Kilsaran

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

Others: Unibeton Ready Mix, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Breedon Group plc, Firth, Buzzi Unicem USA Inc., and others. Major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in Self-Compacting Concrete market. High costs of raw material may hamper the market.

Self-consolidating is a concrete mixture that high segregation resistance and low yield stress. SCC flows under its own weight and does not require any external vibration for compaction. It is also high fluid mix as it sets in the shape of the texture of the mold very closely.

Major Market Drivers: Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market

Non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete

Low noise involved in construction activities using self-compacting concrete

Significant reduction in overall costs of self-compacting concrete

High costs of raw materials

Market Segmentation: Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market

The global self-compacting concrete market is segmented on the basis of raw material into

raw material into Cement

Admixtures

Fibers

Aggregates

Additions

The admixtures segment is further sub segmented into Fly Ash Superplasticizer Acrylic Copolymers (AC) Polycarboxylate Ethers (PCE)

The aggregates segment is further sub segmented into Sand.

Sand. The additions segment is further sub segmented into stone powder, and others.

stone powder, and others. The others segment is further sub segmented into silica fumes, ground (granulated) blast furnace slag, ground glass filler, and pigments.

silica fumes, ground (granulated) blast furnace slag, ground glass filler, and pigments. On the basis of design mix, the global self-compacting concrete market is segmented into

the global self-compacting concrete market is segmented into Powder type self-compacting concrete

Viscosity agent type self-compacting concrete

Combination type self-compacting concrete

On the basis of application, the global self-compacting concrete market is segmented into

the global self-compacting concrete market is segmented into Columns

Concrete frame

The columns segment is further sub segmented into drilled shaft, and metal decking.

drilled shaft, and metal decking. On the basis of end-user, the global self-compacting concrete market is segmented into infrastructure, building & construction, and oil & gas construction.

On the basis of geography, the global self-compacting concrete market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

the global self-compacting concrete market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

