Self-Adhesive Labels Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. Self-Adhesive Labels is one kind of label. They are usually used in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, etc.

In global market, the consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels increases from 17250 Million Sq.m. in 2012 to 21018 Million Sq.m. in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.03%. In 2016, the global Self-Adhesive Labels market is led by Europe, capturing about 32.65% of global Self-Adhesive Labels consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.06% global consumption share.

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Competition by Manufacturers

At present, the major manufacturers of Self-Adhesive Labels are Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, Schades, Constantia Flexibles, Lintec Corporation, Fuji Seal International, PMC Label Materials, Thai KK, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Shanghai Jinda Plastic, Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products, Zhulin Weiye, Zhengwei Printing and Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

In application, Self-Adhesive Labels downstream is wide and recently Self-Adhesive Labels has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Labels, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics and others. Globally, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food & Beverages which accounts for nearly 23.29% of total downstream consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels in global.

The global Self-Adhesive Labels market is valued at 36000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Self-Adhesive Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-Adhesive Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Self-Adhesive Labels

1.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flexographic Printing

1.2.3 Letterpress Printing

1.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Retailers and Supermarkets

1.3.6 Logistics

1.3.7 Industrial Labels

1.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size

1.4.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production (2014-2025)

2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production

3.4.1 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production

3.5.1 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

