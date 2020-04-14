Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market: Industry Scope, Size, Share, Overview, Regional Segmentation By Types, Application, Product, Technology, Global Trends, Drivers, Emerging Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations and Forecast to 2025

Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market to reach USD 1780 million by 2025.

Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market valued approximately USD 200 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The overall selective laser sintering (SLS) equipment market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the increasing government investments in 3D printing projects and the ability of SLS equipment to produce parts possessing good mechanical properties with no build support in industries such as consumer goods, automotive, aerospace and aeronautics, art and fashion, machinery and equipment, and healthcare and medical devices.

North America held the largest share of the SLS equipment market in 2017 owing to technological advancements and growing adoption of technology in a vast range of industries in this region. The SLS equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2016–2025 driven by the increasing adoption of SLS equipment in several verticals, such as consumer goods, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and art and fashion.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Laser Type:

Solid Laser

Gas Laser

By Material:

Metal

Nylon

By Application:

Tooling

Heavy Equipment & Machinery

Robotics

By Industry:

Automotive

Aeerospace & Aeronautics

Consumer Goods

Machinery Equipment

Art & Fashion

Medical Devices

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include 3D System Corporation, EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Group, Formlabs, Inc, Ricoh Company.Ltd, Concept Laser Gmbh, Renishaw PLC, Sinterit Sp ZOO, Sintratec S.R.L and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors