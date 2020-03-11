Seeds Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2026: The DOW Chemical Company, Bayer Crop Science, Monsanto Company, LIMAGRAIN and KWS Group

Seeds market report analyses the prospects in the market for several shareholders and aspirants by identifying the high-growth segments, main actions approved by them and Agriculture industry recent progressions. Global Seeds market report studies the industry abilities for each geographical region based on the customer purchasing patterns, macroeconomic parameters, development rate, and market demand and supply states.

Latest global market research on The Global Seeds Market is accounted for $60.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $183.37 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2026.

The seeds market Increasing acceptance and area under cultivation of GM crops, growing population, introduction of new technologies and rising demand for food are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, maturity in developed markets is one of the major restraints for the market.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL SEEDS MARKET ARE

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,

Groupe Limagrain,

Bayer Cropscience AG,

Monsanto Company,

Rallis Limited India,

Gansu Dunhuang Seed,

China National Seed Group Corporation,

The DOW Chemical Company,

KWA SAAT SE,

Advanta ltd,

Nuziveedu Seeds,

Hefei Fengle Seed,

Bejo Zaden B.V,

Land O’lakes, Inc.,

Sakata Seed Corporation,

AgReliant Genetics,

LLC, Syngenta AG,

Mahyco, Takii Seed

Canterra Seeds.

By Crop Type, grains & cereals segment witnessed significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing seed replacement rate in areas under cultivation, R&D, and intensive agriculture practices by farmers to increase the yield and productivity of the crop.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in the market due to constant increase in the population and support from governments as well as national and international associations to raise the agricultural production of oil, grains, fruits, and vegetables to meet the demand for food products in this region.

CROPS TYPES COVERED:

Vegetables Seeds

Grains & Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Seeds

PRODUCTS COVERED:

Genetically-Modified Seeds

Varietal Seeds

Non-GM/Hybrid Seeds

AVAILABILITIES COVERED:

Saved Seeds

Commercial Seeds

SEED TREATMENTS COVERED:

Untreated

Treated

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Market, By Type

6 Market, By Software Algorithm

7 Market, By Product

8 Market, By Protocol And Technology

9 Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

