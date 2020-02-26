Security Screening Market Report 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2025 | SRI International, Iris ID, Smartmatic, Anviz Global, MorphoTrak, Cross Match Technologies Inc., Smart Sensors Ltd, American Science and Engineering Inc.

Global Security Screening Market is expected to register healthy growth in terms of CAGR through the forecast period (2019–2025). Due to the increasing requirement to provide a mechanized assessment of protection, with minimal human errors and reduce time, are the primary factors that will fuel the growth of security screening market. Increasing concerns regarding terrorist activities and smuggling are anticipated to drive the demand for technology. Also, the requirement to prevent illegal goods trafficking, airplane hijacking and planting explosives in aircraft is the major factor that will drive the global market of security screening.

Security screening is the major concerns for security at public places such as airports, railway stations and others which includes scanning of people and their belongings to detect any hazardous objects. The growing need for security measures at public places is the key factor driving the security screening market. It is also strongly supported by the development of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. Moreover, technological advancements in sensor technology have led to the emergence of non-immersive and contactless detection devices. These devices have enabled regulatory authorities to enforce robust security solutions while limiting the inconvenience and interference of the privacy of people.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-security-screening-market-bwc19148/#ReportSample

Biometric Systems holds the dominant position in global security screening market over the forecast period

Nowadays, biometric systems are the most popular techniques used for screening people as it is the most reliable process for authentication. Biometric screening systems include voice scanner, a face scanner, retina scanner, iris scanner, and fingerprint scanner. Biometrics technology has occupied space in all the fields like airports and private sectors, such as for passports and in office premises. Biometric Technology ensures the security and safety measures at airports and reduces the use of fake passports. Thus, the use of biometrics is increasing consequently, with the increasing need for security screening. Moreover, the use of shoe scanner and liquid scanners is expected to decline in the coming years as the features of shoe scanner and liquid scanners have now been merged with full body X-ray scanner and an electromagnetic metal detector which have varied features.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in global security screening market over the forecast period

Global Security Screening Market by region can be sub-divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region for security screening market in coming years. The growth is majorly attributed to the rising threat of terror attacks and smuggling activities. Also, increasing airport and entertainment infrastructure projects in the Asia Pacific is another significant factor boosting the demand for security screening market. Moreover, North America holds a lion share in the security screening market and is expected to continue its dominance, over the forecast period.

Global Security Screening Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as SRI International, Iris ID, Smartmatic, Anviz Global, MorphoTrak, Cross Match Technologies Inc., Smart Sensors Ltd, American Science and Engineering Inc., Analogic Corporation, Digital Barriers plc OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Group plc, Aware Inc., Argus Global and Faxitron.

Complete Analysis of Table of [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-security-screening-market-bwc19148/#TOC

By Product Type

X-Ray Scanner

Biometric Systems

Shoe Scanner

Explosive Trace Detector

Electromagnetic Metal Detector

Liquid Scanner

By Technology

Magnetic Imaging

X-ray Imaging

Magnetometer

Others

By Application

Border Check point

Airport

Government Applications

Private Sector

Public Places

Educational Institutions

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826