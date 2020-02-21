Security Operations Software Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2024

Security Operations Software is used to help companies to prevent cybersecurity threats and detects and responds to any incident on the computers, servers and networks it oversees.

The technologies SOCs employ include an arsenal of firewalls, probes, security information and event management systems and solutions that collect and monitor data as it moves across the various platforms and endpoints. Security Operations Software stays ahead of potential threats by analyzing active feeds, establishing rules, identifying exceptions, enhancing responses and keeping a close eye on possible vulnerabilities in the defenses they have already set up. Ensuring these programs comply with company, industry and government regulations.

The main consumer market is located in developed countries. Americas is the largest consumption region, with the total market share of 45.19 % in 2018. Followed by Europe, accounting for 27.41%. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Security Operations Software in the regions of APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America.

According to this study, over the next five years the Security Operations Software market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25000 million by 2024, from US$ 17500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Security Operations Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Security Operations Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Security Operations Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Symantec

Cisco

Trend Micro

McAfee

ESET



AlienVault

BMC Software

ServiceNow

Neusoft

Motorola Solutions

IBM

SONDA

QualiTest

DarkMatter

Ayehu

Splunk

Capita

D3 Security

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Security Operations Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Security Operations Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Security Operations Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Security Operations Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

