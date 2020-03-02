Security Envelopes: Technology and Market Dynamics

Globalization of markets or free trade resulted in to increased global population mobilization and communication through mail market or postal market. Today many countries liberalized their postal market E.g., Sweden, Estonia. In this scenario the packaging for ecommerce and postal or mail market is increasing its speed of growth. Packaging of letters and lightweight parcels in ecommerce and mail market, envelopes are extensively used. Security envelopes are a category of envelopes which are used for mailing confidential lightweight packages of individuals, banks & financial organizations, business, government, defense, crime investigation & secret agencies and other organizations. Security envelopes market is playing the key role in supporting efficient and safe delivery of lightweight ecommerce and postal packages. Security envelopes are made of plastic, paper and other materials. They come with many key features such as water proof, tear proof, opaque to maintain secrecy of documents inside, writable with ball point or permanent marker pen, 100% recyclable, can be serially numbered with barcode for record keeping and termite proof. They are available in wide variety of colors, material mix, shape and designs. Majorly polypropylene is used as raw material in production of security envelopes, because of its tamper evident and water proof characteristics. An attempt to tamper this type of envelope leaves irreversible mark or void message on envelope. Woven line polypropylene tamper evident envelopes, self-seal envelopes with barcodes and unique identification numbers, self-seal bubble envelopes, self-seal tear proof business envelopes, poly net paper envelopes with cloth coating are extensively used security envelopes in ecommerce and mail market.

Security Envelopes: Market Dynamics

Growing threats of safety, tampering, pilferage and other concerns in mail and ecommerce market poses the need for high safety security envelopes. Free trade, growth in supply chain and logistics and ecommerce sector stimulating the growth of security envelopes market. Because of these above mentioned economic factors, global population mobilization is rising exponentially. Small and medium scale businesses are expanding their footprint globally to capture the markets. These all factors influencing the growth of communication between individuals, customer to business and business to business as never before. Growth in direct marketing of goods is largely influencing the growth of security envelopes market. Security envelopes are playing a pivotal role in collecting and transferring crime scene evidences by crime investigation authorities. New developments are happening in technology, innovations and explorations of new raw material, packaging design of envelopes.

Postal or mail market is not the only available channel of communication, there are more advanced communication channels like media and TV, internet, telephone and advertising. These other channels are posing a tough competition for growth of mail market. Availability of advanced and sophisticated safety technologies in internet and telecom sector hampering the growth of mail market hence the growth of security envelope market too. Consumer to consumer mail market is declining but business to customer and business to business mail or postal market is growing. Some countries have strict postal regulations on size, shape, material and distribution of mails. These regulations are a threat for the growth of security envelopes market. Growing environment safety concern and government regulations influences manufacturers to use recyclable materials. Varying government regulations across different countries pose a difficult challenge to manufacturers.

Security Envelopes: Market Segmentation

The security envelopes market is segmented on the basis of material and application. On the basis of material type, the global securities envelopes market is segmented into plastic, paper and others. On the basis of application, the global security envelopes market is segmented into government and defense, crime investigation and secret agencies, financial services, e-commerce and others. Demand for security envelopes from application segments such as financial services and ecommerce is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the global securities envelopes market growth.

Security Envelopes Market: Regional outlook

Security envelopes market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Matured logistics, ecommerce, industrial sectors and population mobilization drives the security envelopes demand growth in North America, Japan, Eastern and Western Europe. APEJ and South America are expected to represent a moderate demand for security envelopes. The reason for this is, in some countries of this region, the postal or mail market is not yet matured and logistics and ecommerce sector is still in growth phase. Developing and developed countries in APEJ and South America are driving the regional demand for security envelopes, because of their rapid growth in logistics, ecommerce and industrial growth.

Security Envelopes Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global Security Envelopes market are WestRock Company, Blake Envelopes Company, PAC National, Inc. Dynaflex Private Limited, Plaslope (PTY) Ltd., Dhwani Polyprints Pvt. Ltd., Ethical Polypaper Pvt. Ltd., JohnPac, Inc., and International Plastics, Inc.

