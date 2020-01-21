Security Detection System Market 2019-2025, by AS&E, Bruker, CEIA, Fisher, Garrett Electronics, L3 Technologies, Leidos, Morpho Detection, Nuctech

An intrusion detection system (IDS) is a device or software application that monitors a network or systems for malicious activity or policy violations. Any malicious activity or violation is typically reported either to an administrator or collected centrally using a security information and event management (SIEM) system. A SIEM system combines outputs from multiple sources, and uses alarm filtering techniques to distinguish malicious activity from false alarms.
The x-ray screening systems will remain the largest product type due to thereasing use of these systems in airports, shipping ports, borders, critical infrastructure for luggage inspection and people screening.
In 2018, the global Security Detection System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Security Detection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Detection System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AS&E
Bruker
CEIA
Fisher
Garrett Electronics
L3 Technologies
Leidos
Morpho Detection
Nuctech
OSI Systems
Smiths
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
X-ray Screening Systems
Trace Detection Systems
Metal Detectors
Other Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Airports
Shipping Ports and Borders
Critical Infrastructure
Military and Emergency Responder
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
