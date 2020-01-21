Security Detection System Market 2019-2025, by AS&E, Bruker, CEIA, Fisher, Garrett Electronics, L3 Technologies, Leidos, Morpho Detection, Nuctech

An intrusion detection system (IDS) is a device or software application that monitors a network or systems for malicious activity or policy violations. Any malicious activity or violation is typically reported either to an administrator or collected centrally using a security information and event management (SIEM) system. A SIEM system combines outputs from multiple sources, and uses alarm filtering techniques to distinguish malicious activity from false alarms.

The x-ray screening systems will remain the largest product type due to thereasing use of these systems in airports, shipping ports, borders, critical infrastructure for luggage inspection and people screening.

In 2018, the global Security Detection System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Security Detection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Detection System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AS&E

Bruker

CEIA

Fisher

Garrett Electronics

L3 Technologies

Leidos

Morpho Detection

Nuctech

OSI Systems

Smiths

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

X-ray Screening Systems

Trace Detection Systems

Metal Detectors

Other Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Airports

Shipping Ports and Borders

Critical Infrastructure

Military and Emergency Responder

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

