Secondary Refrigerants Market Growth With Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2026

Secondary refrigerants are used to transfer heat from the substance being cooled. They help lower environmentally-harmful primary refrigerants. Secondary refrigerants are non-toxic and incombustible and are safer to use. Unlike primary refrigerants, secondary refrigerants do not undergo any phase change. Secondary refrigerants offer various benefits. For instance, they help minimize pressure losses in vapor compression cycle, thereby increasing efficiency. Secondary refrigerants also control intermittent surging of thermal loads by providing the holdover effect. Refrigeration plants using secondary refrigerants need less supervision during the system on/off, since the effect of sudden load is minimum on the refrigerant. The major disadvantage of secondary refrigerant using system is that refrigerant is sensibly heated, as a result, the fluid temperature rises across the system and also the mass flow rate of the secondary refrigerant is larger, as the specific heat capacity of secondary refrigerants is smaller. Ideally, secondary refrigerants must be low in cost, non-corrosive, chemically stable, and able to transfer heat. They must also have high specific heat and low viscosity.

Global Secondary Refrigerants Market: Key Segments

The global secondary refrigerants market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the secondary refrigerants market can be classified into salt brines, glycol, and others. Salt brines secondary refrigerants are water solutions with calcium or sodium chloride. Glycol-based secondary refrigerants are water solutions of propylene or ethylene glycol. Other types of secondary refrigerants such as methylene chloride, acetone, and methyl or ethyl alcohol are used for low temperature heat transfer and synthetic oil, while sugar brine is used for special applications. Calcium chloride brines are commonly used secondary refrigerants in marine and industrial refrigeration systems. The salt brines segment held major share of the secondary refrigerants market in 2017. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

In terms of application, the secondary refrigerants market can be divided into commercial, industrial, marine, and others. The industrial segment of accounted for significant share of the market in 2017. It was followed by the commercial application segment. Need to reduce carbon emission and rise in adoption of environment-friendly refrigerants in developed countries are estimated to boost the demand for secondary refrigerants for industrial applications.

In terms of region, the global secondary refrigerants market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held prominent share of the secondary refrigerants market in 2017 owing to the rise in demand for these refrigerants in industries such as food processing, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The secondary refrigerants market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization in the region. The secondary refrigerants market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Global Secondary Refrigerants Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global secondary refrigerants market are The DOW Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Arteco Coolants, A-Gas International, The Linde Group, Clariant AG, Temper Technology Ab, Climalife Groupe Dehon, and Tazzetti S.P.A.