Seaweed Products Market – Top players are Kelpak, Matsumaeya, Irish Seaweeds, Seakura, SOURCE, INC., Agrilife

Seaweeds are marine algae that live suspended in the water column. Some seaweeds are microscopic in nature. Seaweed are used in several countries in industrial applications, as source of food, and as fertilizer. Some seaweeds are expansive, and are grown underwater. The mountainous dulse grows underwater like large forests and redwoods from their roots at the bottom of the sea. There are over 10,000 species of seaweed, reflecting its immense diversity. Seaweed are any of the type of the green, red, or brown marine algae which are raised on beaches and shorelines. These are used as food (sushi) and also for commercial purposes. Liquid seaweeds are used as fertilizers or as sources of polysaccharides. Seaweeds can be used as source of short and long chain chemicals with medicinal and industrial uses. These are utilized as food in Asia, especially in China, South Korea, and Japan, where seaweed cultivation is a major industry.

Demand for seaweeds is projected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in demand for dulse and nori, particularly in Asia Pacific, as an additive in soups is expected to drive the global seaweed products market during the forecast period. Liquid seaweeds are used in the agriculture sector to manufacture fertilizers. Consumption of seaweed powder is expected to be high in industries such as direct food, textile, and pharmacy & medical. Demand for liquid seaweeds is likely to increase at a rapid pace, due to rise in end-user applications such as fertilizer sprays. Seaweeds also have applications in the pharmaceutical industry due to its anti-cancer property. Health benefits of seaweed are projected to boost the growth of the market. In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a major market for seaweed products during the forecast period. Increase in consumption of seaweed for human food and animal feed is also expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Europe and North America are likely to be significant markets for seaweed products, because of increase in seaweed harvesting coupled with high consumption in the U.K., the U.S., France, and Germany. Rise in consumer awareness about the medical and other benefits of seaweed products in Brazil, and South Africa, and is projected to propel the growth of the market in these regions. Lack of awareness about harvesting various types of seaweeds among manufacturers is a major restraint of the global seaweed products market.

The global seaweed products market can be segmented based on type, form, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into green, red, and brown. Based on form, the global seaweed products market can be categorized into liquid, powder, and flakes. In terms of application, the market can be divided into food, feed, cosmetic & medicine, industrial, and others (agriculture fertilizers, etc.). In terms of region, the global seaweed products market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the global seaweed products market are Kelpak, Matsumaeya, Irish Seaweeds, Seakura, SOURCE, INC., Agrilife, Shandong Gaolv Aquatic Products Co Ltd., VitaminSea Seaweed, AlgAran, Dakini Tidal Wilds, SHIDAI MARINE BIOTECHNOLOGY, Wild Irish Seaweeds, North American Kelp, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Ocean Organics, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Connemara Seaweed Company, Seagate Products, Maine Seaweed, LLC, Cornish Seaweed, Hebridean Seaweed Company, Atlantic Holdfast Seaweed Company, and Gather Great Ocean Algae Group. These players have adopted growth strategies such as partnership, acquisition & merger, and agreements.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

