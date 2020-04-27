Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% During 2018 to 2028

The seasonal affective disorder (SAD) therapeutics market is pegged at around US$ 450 million in 2019, with a modest Y-o-Y increase of 3.9% over 2018, according to a recent intelligence report by Future Market Insights. While drugs and devices collectively contribute to the consumption volume of seasonal affective disorder therapeutics, the latter will remain a major shareholder in the market. Towards the end of 2019, more than 3.4 million devices are likely to be sold globally, in seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market.

Popular drugs preferred in seasonal affective disorder therapeutics include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), according to the report. While generics and branded drugs are widely available in seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market, Buproban and Citalopram continue to register relatively higher sales. FMI attributes this dominance to high availability of generic versions of the aforementioned drugs.

Bright light therapy that has been the most preferred line of treatment in seasonal affective disorder therapeutics continues to receive strong support from physicians and patients owing to positive end results. While more than half the sales of devices used in seasonal affective disorder therapeutics is accounted by light boxes, sales of desk lamps are also thriving at a brisk rate.

A highly recommended prophylactic measure involved in seasonal affective disorder therapeutics, light therapy is characterized by its rapid, reliable, and highly anti-depressant action. Extensive adoption of bright light therapy by the patients afflicted by a sub-syndromal disease and self-reporting patient population prompts at bolstered revenue visibility prospected for seasonal affective disorder treatment therapeutics in coming years.

Demand for Combination Therapy for SAD Picking Up

The report opines that light therapy is the first line of treatment that seasonal affective disorder therapeutics providers opt for. However, a possible ineffective outcome for certain patients of SAD related psychiatric illnesses and depression creates scope of combination therapies. Some of the recently reported clinical trials emphasize potential efficacy of combination of light therapy, psychotherapy, talk therapy, and antidepressants in seasonal affective disorder therapeutics.

Inaccessibility at workplaces or during traveling has been a shortfall of light box therapy over the years. To help patients suffering from SAD explore non-conventional alternatives to seasonal affective disorder therapeutics, Austria-based med-tech startup, Active Wearables, recently launched a wearable device – Pocket Sky – providing light therapy, practically anywhere. The wearable has a wireless charging feature and the battery life is claimed to last for a couple of weeks. The Pocket Sky will potentially serve as a portable and lightweight light therapy solution to patients of seasonal affective disorder. Such innovations will continue to innovate the seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market landscape.

Inadequate availability of research data and ineffective documentation, especially related to use of bright light and blue light in light therapy, is posing a long-term challenge to rapid revenue growth of seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market. Moreover, proven adversities associated with excessive use of antidepressants also remain a concern among physicians and patients alike, limiting healthy growth prospects of seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market.

The report tracks performance of global seasonal affective therapeutics market over 2018-2028. In-depth strategic profiles of some of the leading players have been covered in the report, including Allergan plc, Eli Lily Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi AG, Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.