Seafood Processing Equipment: World Market Insights & Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

Seafood is any form of sea life regarded as food by humans. Seafood prominently includes fish and shellfish. Shellfish include various species of mollusks, crustaceans, and echinoderms. seafood processing equipment is used for the processing of seafood.

In the coming years, there is an increasing demand for processed seafood and seafood processing equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced seafood processing equipment. Increasing of personal expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of processed seafood and seafood processing equipment of APAC will drive the growth of the market.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Seafood Processing Equipment market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1340 million by 2024, from US$ 1160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Seafood Processing Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Marine Harvest

Thai Union Frozen Products

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Kyokuyo

Trident seafood

Nueva Pescanova

High Liner Foods

Cermaq

Nomad Foods

Grieg Seafood

Austevoll Seafood

Guolian Aquatic Products

Zoneco Group

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Crustaceans Processing Equipment

Fish Processing Equipment

Molluscs Processing Equipment

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Frozen Seafood

Smoked Seafood

Canned Seafood

Dried Seafood

Surimi Seafood

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Seafood Processing Equipment consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of the Seafood Processing Equipment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Seafood Processing Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Seafood Processing Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Seafood Processing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

