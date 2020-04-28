Sea-based Vehicle Carrier Market Overview, Dynamics, Key Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

The sea-based vehicle carrier is a vessel specially designed to conduct maritime car trade. The sea-based vehicle carrier has multiple decks of parking spaces and loading spaces. Sea-based vehicle carriers are measured in car equivalent units (CEU) with the largest sea-base vehicle carrier Hoegh Target having a capacity of 8,500 CEU.

Accelerated production of vehicles due to rise in consumption is expected to boost seaborne trade, which in turn is likely to drive the sea-based vehicle carrier market. Demand for foreign vehicles is a major driver of the sea-based vehicle carrier market. Low cost manufacturing and tax benefits in BRICS countries have been instrumental in the establishment of the automotive sector in these countries. Demand for China-manufactured vehicles is increasing in Europe and North America, which in turn is boosting the sea-based vehicle carrier market in these regions.

Asia to Europe seaborne trade routes have high operational fleets of sea-based vehicle carrier with Japan, South Korea, and China being major exporters of vehicles to the EU. Automakers such as Hyundai KIA Automotive Group hold 20% stake of EUKOR and CIDCO Shipping Company Limited, thereby establishing their logistics under its own shareholding. Automakers such as General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Daimler AG have formed long-term strategic co-operation with sea-based vehicle carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen and HOEGH. Strategic partnerships allow the sea-based vehicle carriers to operate their fleet as per manufacturing expansion plans.

The global sea-based vehicle carrier market can be segmented based on vessel type, CEU type, application, and region. By vessel type the sea-based vehicle carrier market is segmented under pure car carrying (PCC), pure car/ truck carrying (PCTC), and large car/truck carrying (LCTCs). The PCTCs are capable to carry cars, SUVS, LCVs and Lorries due to its lift-able decks. The demand of PCCs is being replaced by PCTCs as they can accommodate combination of vehicle. The LCTCs type of sea-based carriers have wider stern and a side ramp to load heavy duty commercial and off-road vehicles.