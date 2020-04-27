SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Develop Rapidly by 2025

SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE) is a common method for separating proteins by electrophoresis. In this method a polyacrylamide gel is used as a support medium and Sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) is used to denature the proteins. The method is called as Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE). Electrophoresis is commonly used to separate proteins on the basis of size and or charge. A sample containing target proteins is loaded onto a porous matrix and electric voltage is applied. The proteins in the sample migrate through the matrix at different velocities based on their varying size and charge. The matrix is composed of different materials such as paper, cellulose acetate and different gels such as polyacrylamide, agarose and starch. The SDS PAGE kit contains gel, buffer, dye, electrophoresis equipment and molecular weight markers.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market is technological advancement in molecular research industry. The government funding and support to the research organizations and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is also the additional factor which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market. SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis method is easy and inexpensive method of denaturation and separation of protein and it is anticipated to largely boost the growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market, though the lack of skilled technicians can be the restraint for the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market. Maintaining the high accuracy through the overall procedure which is very critical can limit growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market.

By Product Type

Gels

Reagents

Instruments Hand cast Gels Precast Gels



By End-user

Clinical Research

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Government Agencies

Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

